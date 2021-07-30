So far this summer, Jordan Burks has won the Briarbrook Invitational in June and the Ozark Amateur earlier this month.
This weekend, Burks is going for his third consecutive Joplin Area Championship crown.
The 36-hole tournament will be played Saturday at the Carthage Golf Course and Sunday at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club. First-round tee times begin at 10 a.m., and 49 players are entered.
The tournament has three different competitions.
The area championship, sponsored by the Joplin Golf Foundation, is open to golfers who live within a 50-mile radius of Joplin. There will be champions crowned in the junior and senior divisions.
The top-16 finishers in each division will comprise Joplin’s team for the annual Horton Smith (ages 49-younger) and Ky Laffoon (ages 50-older) Cup matches against Springfield. The matches are tentatively set for Oct. 9-10 in Springfield at the Rivercut Golf Course and Bill and Payne Stewart Golf Course.
And, there is a team championship up for grabs in both age divisions. Area golf clubs who have at least three players in the tournament are eligible for the team title.
Burks, a member at Carthage Golf Course, dominated last year’s tournament with an 11-under-par 132 and a 10-shot victory margin. He opened with a 3-under 68 at Schifferdecker Golf Course to claim a one-shot lead, then fired a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the final round at Briarbrook. Ironically, he had to overcome a five-shot deficit after one round to win his first title in 2019.
Garrett Stallings finished second at 142, and Chris Moudy took third at 144. Both return to this year’s tournament along with Greg Crawford, who shared fourth place at 147.
Taylor Lansford won A Flight a year ago with 147, followed by Dee Murray with 150 and Shawn Delmez at 153. All three are entered this weekend.
The competition was much closer in the seniors division last year.
Keith Reardon finished first at 141 with rounds of 71-70 and beat Steve Watts by one stroke.
Kyle Catron and Lowell Catron tied for third at 143, followed by Jeff Murphy 144 and Mike Maier and Bill Curry each with 145. All are entered this year except Reardon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.