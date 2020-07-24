Jordan Burks and Bill Curry are back to defend their individual championships in this weekend’s Joplin Area Championship.
The tournament, sponsored by the Joplin Golf Foundation and the Globe, opens at 10 a.m. today at Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course. The final round will be played Sunday at Briarbrook Golf Course.
Different from other individual golf tournaments in the area, the Joplin Area Championship offers multiple competitions.
Area champions will be crowned in the Junior Division for ages 49-under and the Senior Division for ages 50-over. And there is a team competition determined by the top scores from players each day from different clubs.
The tournament also determines members of the Joplin team for next month’s annual Horton Smith and Ky Laffoon Cup Matches against Springfield. Joplin is the host team this year.
There are 16 players on both the Horton Smith (49-under) and Ky Laffoon (50-69) teams. There is also a Super Seniors Division for players ages 70-over.
Burks erased a four-stroke deficit after one round to win the Junior title with a 4-under-par 139 total. Burks sank seven birdies during the final 13 holes during his comeback.
Erin Campbell took second place at 142, one shot in front of Taylor Lansford.
The top three finishers return last year along with Dustin Edge, who tied for fifth, and Tug Baker and Aaron Borland, who shared seventh place.
Curry carded a 1-over-par 144 to claim the Seniors crown by two strokes over Bob McKay.
They both return along with Sam Burks and Shawn Platner, who tied for third at 149. A four-way for fifth involved Wayne Smith, Lowell Catron, Kevin Durbin and Greg Crawford, and Tim Old and Craig Kersey tied for 10th.
Carthage swept the team honors last year, shooting 426 in the juniors and 459 in the seniors. Twin Hills took second in the juniors with 438, and Briarbrook was second in seniors with 477.
