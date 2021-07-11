Jordan Burks admitted he’s been waiting a long time for this one.
“I don’t know how long I’ve played in this,” Burks said. “I had a couple of close calls when I kind of fell apart. I’ve had good ones, I’ve had bad ones. I think the closest I’ve gotten is fourth, which I was happy with.”
But late Sunday afternoon, the wait ended for Burks as he won the Ozark Amateur with an 8-under-par 110 at Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course.
Yes, 8-under 110 because Saturday’s first round was weather-shortened to 12 holes with eight groups still on the course.
“I wish this one felt a little better,” Burks said. “The whole deal with the 12 holes ... I was on the best end of it, and it still sucked. For Jake (McCullough), it’s unfair. I wish they could have finished.”
McCullough shot 6-under 65 in the opening round, but when the last six holes were erased, his score went to 2-under. Burks, on the other had, shot 5-under 66 but picked up another stroke under par when scores were adjusted.
“It blew my mind,” Burks said. “Drew Bilke called me. I was at home and he was like ‘you’re not going to believe this.’ He told me, and I was like ‘holy crap.’
“Then I looked at the scores when they were posted and saw Jake’s finish (birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie on the last four holes) ... it eats me up. If I had done that when I was leading and turn around and go from 6 to 2-under par with the finish he had, it sucks.”
Zack Wilson and 2014 Ozark winner Icem Brewer tied for second at 4-under 114, closing with 69 and 71, respectively, and McCullough, Brent Wilson, Garrett Roberts and Erin Campbell tied for fourth at 116. McCullough, Wilson and Roberts all matched par-71, and Campbell shot 72.
Taylor Lansford and Bryce Rowe shared eighth place at 117, and Anthony Fink and Kyler Brown tied for 10th with 118.
Those three holes on the back nine Saturday greatly assisted Burks’ title chase as he two-putted the par-4 10th for birdie and made a “gagger” for birdie on the par-3 12th.
“I was making some putts yesterday,” he said. “Today I didn’t make a whole lot. I missed a lot on the back, but once I kind of found out where I was (on the leaderboard), I kind of let up a little too much.”
Burks, who also won last month’s Briarbrook Invitational, birdied the third and eighth holes for a front-nine 34, and he birdied 12 and 18 on the back nine. His downhill putt on 18 from just beyond the back fringe was fast and broke into the hole.
“That putt was stupid. I should have not made that putt,” Burks said. “Left to right about a foot, and I aimed about a foot on the green. It just kept breaking right at the hole ... how do you make that.”
MORE WINNERS
Garrett Stallings shot 35-33—68 for the best final-round score from the championship tees and won Flight 2 with a 115 total.
Andrew Fuentez and Chris Moudy won the third and fourth flights with 119 and 122, respectively.
The other seven flights played their final rounds from the white tees.
Those winners were Wayne Smith in Flight 5 (final-round 73-126 total), Karstan Luchini in Flight 6 (73-127), Phillip Roller in Flight 7 (67-123), Ethan Sage in Flight 8 (75-131), Eric Harris in Flight 9 (74-132), Kevin Locke in Flight 10 (81-141) and James Cullum (86-149) and Darren Fichtner (84-149) in Flight 11.
