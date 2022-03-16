After an 8-11 season last year and Ozark 7 runner-up finish, College Heights Christian's baseball program is inching closer to the beginning of a new era in 2022 under first-year head coach Philip Jordan.
"I'm stepping into this situation as a new coach," Jordan said. "We're excited to get going."
The Cougars enter the new campaign after graduating four seniors last year. College Heights will return four starters as well.
Those starters will be senior Nick Brueggemann, as well juniors Ben Thomas and Bo Sitton. College Heights' returnees is rounded out by sophomore Kelton Welch.
Brueggemann will be an outfielder for CHCS this year. Thomas will be at third base.
Add Caleb Evans to the list and there's the five returning letter winners from last year. Evans will get a majority of his play by swinging the stick at the designated hitter spot.
Brueggeman looks to be a go-to arm on the mound along with Thomas and Welch as well. College Heights will plan to use Brueggeman as its No. 1 pitcher and Thomas as the No. 2 with Welch being another option, but utilized in relief more often.
Coach Jordan also mentioned Welch's defense at shortstop being a key for the team. While the second-year infielder is a top defender for the Cougars, depth will allow him to move around this year and field multiple positions for CHCS.
"(Welch is) our shortstop but he will move around depending on who's pitching and play some other positions for us," Jordan said. "We're fortunate enough to have talented kids coming up this year to play middle infield."
College Heights plans to use its defensive talent as an anchor in 2022. Depth in the field will help the Cougars.
"Defensively we're going to be solid," Jordan said. "You have to have nine guys that can defend and we will be able to do that."
A good portion of those nine players on defense will be freshmen. CHCS expects to start five freshman this season. With only three juniors and one senior, College Heights will be largely inexperienced.
The Cougars have four sophomores listed. Other than Welch and Evans, the other second-year athletes are Josiah Utuy and Brayden Youngberg. Eleven freshmen listed on the roster.
Some of the freshman expected to make an impact will be: Josh Anderson, Liam Nelson, Austin Miller, Smoke Ezell, Jayce Walker and Philip Thompson.
"Our weakness would be that we are young," Jordan said. "It isn't really a weakness, though. A lot of our kids will be playing their first or second year of baseball after the COVID-19 year."
Pitching is something the Cougars will look to work on more as they build young talent.
"We need to develop more consistent arms in the strike zone," Jordan said. "We have some good, strong arms but we need to get some more reps in the bullpen and games, obviously, to get more consistent in the strike zone."
Despite being a younger team than most, College Heights will be strong in their knowledge of the game and ability to understand situations.
Jordan anticipates improvements on defense as well as the offense from last year to this year. He believes, ultimately, his team will rely heavily on the youth and defensive talent this season.
"We have a high baseball IQ and understand the game," Jordan said. "Defensively we will be above average. I think we will make a lot of strides on defense."
"We will put the ball in play and get on base. We will have a good on-base percentage. We definitely want to be winning. We want to be above .500 and competing for our district and conference. If we can do that we will be very fortunate."
College Heights will begin play on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in the Purdy tournament against El Dorado Springs.
The Cougars will play a second game on Saturday. Following their first game, they will face the winner of Pierce City and Purdy at either 3 or 5:30.
