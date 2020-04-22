Jordan Talbert's basketball season ends one day after 29th birthday

It certainly wasn't the best of birthdays for Jordan Talbert.
On March 12 — the day after his 29th birthday — Talbert and his teammates on SSB Baskets Wolmirstedt in the 1st Regionalliga professional basketball league in Germany learned that the remainder of the season was canceled because of COVID-19.
"It was not much of a present," Talbert said. "Once they shut the season down and we weren't practicing any more, they brought the soccer balls out. Everybody plays soccer here, and they couldn't wait to show off their skills. I played goalie the entire time. I got to use my hands a bit."
Wolmirstedt was off to a 17-3 start this season, and the 6-foot-6 Talbert averaged 13.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
"We were having a good year, in second place (in the North Division, two games out of first)," Talbert said. "We wanted to finish the season strong but didn't get the opportunity.
"I've had better years, but it was a good year. I think I could have done more but satisfied with what I did. I plan on staying another year."
Talbert was a four-year starter at Missouri Southern from 2010-14, and he ranks second in school history in career blocked shots (170) and third in rebounds (731). His 61 blocked shots as a junior are third most in single-season history. Talbert's 1,057 career points are tied for 25th in school history, and he joins John Thomas and Chris Tucker as the only MSSU players with at least 1,000 points and 700 rebounds.
The 2010-11 Missouri Southern team went 26-5, won the MIAA regular-season championship at 19-3 and lost to Midwestern State in the second round of the NCAA Tourament. Those five Lion starters — senior Skyler Bowlin, juniors Jason Adams and Keane Thomann and freshmen Talbert and Marquis Addison — all went on to play pro ball in Europe. And all are still playing except Adams.
"That's pretty incredible," Talbert said. "It all traces back to the time we spent on the court in Joplin. I think we built something there, and we've been able to carry it on to careers. I'm really thankful to our coaches back at Missouri Southern — Coach (Jeff) Boschee, Coach (Ronnie) Ressel and Coach (Robert) Corn."
Talbert has been playing professionally six years, all in Germany in four towns.
"I had no expectation on it, just taking it year by year," Talbert said. "I definitely did not think I would still be playing basketball, especially after my last game at Missouri Southern. I thought that was it for me. Definitely didn't imagine this.
"The game (in Germany) is a little less athletic but a lot more fundamental in some areas. Also it's more of a team-oriented game. The way the referees call the game is a little different. It took a lot of getting used to my first year, the way they call travels. You have to put the ball down before you make any type of move, and that takes away the first step. If you have a quick first step and like to put the ball down like I do, you have to be really careful. It's a certain type of dribble you have to do. And the referees know who the Americans are and know what to look for."
