Pittsburg High School stayed in house to hire its next boys basketball coach.
Jordan Woods, an assistant for the Purple Dragons the last nine years, has been promoted to head coach, the school district announced Wednesday. And he gets the job without knowing exactly what his next move will be.
"This is all new to everybody," Woods said. "Right now I'm working on a plan. You have to have a plan in place if you eventually can do anything.
"Right now ... starting June 1 you can have weights and conditioning for 10 days, and it's mandatory. Right after that it will open up to you being able to have some team stuff, different workouts. It's kind of changing every day, and I'm learning as I go."
This is the first head coaching position for Woods, a 2005 Fort Scott High School graduate.
"Playing hard and tough on the defensive end," he said, describing his preferred style of play. "Offensively, playing to our strength each year and seeing what we can do."
He is familiar with his players — the high school players as the former assistant coach and the incoming freshmen because he taught them at Pittsburg Middle School.
Woods succeeds Kiley Roelfs, who resigned after 21 years as the Dragons' head coach.
"He was a great role model and did things the right way all the time," Woods said. "I learned a lot from him. I'm looking forward to the challenge. He was a great mentor to have, a great person to lead, and I'm looking forward to continuing to grow on what he's built here."
