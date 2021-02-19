WARRENBURG, Mo. — It was a productive outing for several members of the Missouri Southern track and field teams that ventured out to Central Missouri on Friday.
MSSU picked up one event win, eight top-three finishes and seven NCAA provisional qualifying marks as the Lions competed in the UCM Classic.
Josh Fulmer accounted for the event win in the men’s weight throw with a provisional mark of 19.38 meters (63 feet, 7 inches), while Peyton Barton finished runner-up at 18.79 meters (61-7.75).
In the men’s pole vault, Dean Howard also notched a provisional mark with a distance of 4.96 meters (16-3.25) to finish second.
Elena Bissoto placed second in the women's pole vault with a jump of 3.92 meters (12-10.25), while Jordan Banker came in fourth at 3.77 meters (12-4.5). Both jumps are provisional qualifying marks.
In the men's shot put, Fulmer took second with a provisional distance of 16.78 meters (55-0.75), and Elijah Smith was third at 15 meters (49-2.5).
Haley Clifton placed third in the women's weight throw with a toss of 16.20 meters (53-1.75). LaShunda Tapp finished third in the women's shot put with a qualifying mark of 14.15 meters (46-5.25).
The Lions will be back in action next weekend at the MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at Washburn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.