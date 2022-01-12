Welcome to another edition of the Joplin Sports Authority (JSA) column and the first of the 2022 year.
Last edition, we focused on the taking a moment to review the 2021 year with JSA. In this edition, we are looking forward to the new year and all the activities already on the schedule, with hopefully many more to be successfully bid on and placed on the calendar.
We are extremely excited about the 38 plus events we already have on the schedule for the 2022 year. The first out of the block for the new year was the Kaminsky Classic hosted by Joplin High School.
The 2022 edition of the Kaminsky Classic saw a rematch of last year’s championship game with Webb City facing Joplin on Saturday for the title. Joplin won its first Kaminsky Classic title since 2001 behind all-tournament team selections and brothers Always Wright and All Wright.
Also in the field of eight teams were locals Carl Junction and Nevada with out-of-town teams William Chrisman (Independence, Mo.), Jefferson City, Francis Howell (St. Charles, Mo.) and Poplar Bluff.
Needless to say, way to go Joplin basketball. This has the potential to be one of the greatest seasons of all-time.
Our next significant event is the MCDA cheer and dance championships the first week in February. From there we jump into baseball, basketball, softball, track and field, disc golf, golf, cross fit, cross country, soccer and volleyball championships for a variety of organizations, institutions, athletic conferences, and leagues.
Clearly one of the larger events that we will see take place this year is the AAU Region 16 Track and Field National Qualifier. This event, hosted at the stadium at Carl Junction, potentially could have over 2,000 youth athletes competing over a three-day period.
According to the AAU and US Track and Field, the year after an Olympic Summer Games year, track and field gets a substantial boost in youth participation in their organizations. We are extremely excited and pleased that we were able to work with the leadership of the AAU Region 16 to get them back to the Joplin area after a three-year hiatus.
Region 16 encompasses the track and field participants from the states of Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. 2022 will also include a historical event with JSA and the Joplin community entering into our 25th year as the host site for Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association (MCSAA).
We greatly appreciate them making this their home for championships over the last quarter of a century. We also appreciate the Joplin community’s support in making the administration, coaches, student-athletes and fans have a quality championship experience.
In order to continue to nurture this relationship for many years to come, we need that local support to continue.
Again, we are really looking forward to many more activities and competitions in 2022.
Upcoming Events
The Midwest Cheer and Dance Association (MCDA) enters its seventh year on February 5-6. The 2021 event was moved to Springfield due to COVID-19 restrictions at local venues.
This event normally sees 200-300 athletes compete over Saturday and Sunday and has been held at Galena (Kan.) HS since 2018 as part of a GHS senior trip fundraiser.
