Welcome to another edition of the Joplin Sports Authority column.
Let's discuss the structure of the JSA as it pertains to our volunteer board and the success of restructuring our organization to create committee work. We will also discuss the newest information regarding some very large and prestigious national sporting events that we bid on and won the opportunity to host.
The JSA board, much like many not-for-profits in the Joplin area, includes a variety of talented volunteer board members. JSA is no exception.
The JSA board consists of 13 members in several different categories. The first are members appointed by job title. This would include the MSSU athletic director, Rob Mallory; the Joplin School District athletic director, Matt Hiatt; the director of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, Patrick Tuttle; and the director of Joplin Parks and Recreation, Paul Bloomberg.
From there we have four citizen board members (they must be Joplin residents) and three at-large board members (they must be from the area but can be from outside the city of Joplin). All of these board positions are selected by the city of Joplin and voted on by the Joplin City Council. This includes the board members Jhan Hurn (board chair), James “JT” Weber (vice chair), Melissa Rodgers (treasurer), Patty Vavra (secretary), and Christopher Byers, Hunter Perry and Dave Compton.
The final board members are ex-officio (i.e. cannot vote). The first position is appointed by the mayor of Joplin and historically has been a City Council member, which currently is Chuck Copple. The final ex-officio is the executive director of the JSA, in this case, yours truly.
The JSA board has historically met monthly over the years. The full board last year approved a new structure to get together once every two months and in the off month to focus on a variety of committee work to better govern, monitor and build for JSA’s future.
All committee work still goes to the full board, but it does allow for more development and focus on a variety of important areas to the success of the JSA. Therefore, committees were assigned and include the committees of Executive Board, Budget and Audit, Administration and Governance, and finally, Employee Compensation.
All these committees work very hard to ensure that the most detail and attention is completed before bringing the information and recommendations to the full board. This new structure has allowed for more comprehensive information and quality leadership with skilled experts in moving JSA forward. We are excited at the depth and quality of our board members, the future of JSA and the development of the Joplin region as a sports destination! Therefore, it is only appropriate to give a shout out to our volunteer board for all the hard work and dedication.
We want to announce some very exciting news regarding some national events bid on and won to be hosted in Joplin over the next couple of years.
First, the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA), a prestigious event, will be held this August. It brings in the most talented youth golfers (18 and under) in the region, country and the world to compete in a four-day tournament at Twin Hills Country Club.
A second national event that JSA, in conjunction with OCC, has been awarded the opportunity to host is the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Division II Women’s National Volleyball Championship to be held in November for 2023, 2024, and 2025.
The final event is the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II Men’s Golf National Championship to be held at Twin Hills Country Club in 2024 after a successful 2022 edition.
These three national tournaments are coming to our community where the coaches, athletes and fans are looking forward to a wonderful experience and supporting our local economy with their resources. We are excited to have them.
Finally, thanks again for the support of our sponsors, local businesses, municipalities, local school districts and communities for making JSA and the Joplin area such a wonderful place to work and live.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.