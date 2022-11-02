Welcome to another edition of the Joplin Sports Authority column.
Last edition, we focused on a couple of events that occurred, including the MSHSAA Girls Class 4 State Golf Championship and the Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association (MCSAA) Fall Festival.
This edition will focus on the sport of cross country! Why you ask? Well, to be brief, each of the next three weekends we are hosting cross country championships, all to be held on the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course on the campus of Missouri Southern State University.
First up on the docket is the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association, best known in the region as the MIAA. This NCAA Division II league includes many regional institutions including Missouri Southern, Pitt State and Rogers State just down the road in Claremore, OK.
This competition is often a great prelude to the NCAA Division II Regional as historical powerhouses such as MSSU and PSU contend for both the MIAA Championship and the NCAA Central Regional. The competition times are Saturday with the women at 10 a.m. and the men’s at 11.
The following weekend, on November 11th, we are hosting the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Division I and Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country National Championship again on the campus of MSSU.
These races take place at 9 a.m., 9:45am, 10:45 and 11:30, starting with DII women. They will bring in the best of the best from the NCCAA. Again, this relationship with Ozark Christian College and MSSU makes this work for us, the student athletes, the coaches, the fans, and our community.
The third event we are hosting, in conjunction with MSSU, the NCAA DII Cross Country Central Regional Championship. This is the second of six that MSSU has been selected to host over a six-year stretch including hosting the NCAA Division Men’s and Women’s National Championship in November of 2023.
This event brings is teams from all around our Central region, which includes the states of Missouri, Iowa, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. Quite the range for these teams to travel and compete.
As you can see our partnership with MSSU is critical to the success of our organization and for our community in this sport and beyond! Thank you MSSU.
I have a rather special interest in the sport of cross country from my days (many years ago) as a student-athlete at North Dakota. Later, I coached XC at two different high schools (one in Iowa and one in North Dakota) while finally finished my coaching career at North Dakota in 2001, and until 2021, I served on the NCAA D2 XC National Committee.
Also, currently, my son, Micah Bruggeman competes for Missouri in the sport of cross country. I can assure you, the work and dedication it takes to being a successful XC student athlete is extreme.
The race is fun to watch, relatively quick on the time scale (30 minutes start to finish approximately) and you get to see some great performances. I would encourage you attend and be supportive of all these races, but in particular be supportive of your local teams, MSSU and OCC.
Again, as always, a special thank you to all our citizens for the support that you bring to making the Joplin Region such a special place to bring in these sporting events and activities. They provide entertainment for our citizens, create a sense of pride in our region and provide for economic growth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.