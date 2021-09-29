Welcome back for another edition of the Joplin Sports Authority column.
In this column, we will focus on one of our local sports clubs that we are partnering with in hosting the upcoming Four States Open Disc Golf tournament. While the Joplin Disc Golf Club will be the focus of this article, it is important to note that we have many such organizations that we work with and are always looking for more.
Many people are aware of disc golf as a sporting activity, but are not aware of the opportunities and excellent facilities that exist in the Joplin area.
Hopefully, this article will give the readers some information that is useful and peak some interest in joining the ranks of the many participants who enjoy the sport.
The Joplin Disc Golf Club was founded in the mid-1990’s with the installation of the initial 9-hole disc golf course at McClelland Park.
The members of the club in the late 90’s and early 2000’s grew the club through running local tournaments and leagues, eventually hosting their first ever Professional Disc Golf Association sanctioned event with the Four States Open in 2006.
In the early 2000’s, the course was expanded to a full 18-hole course and by 2009 it was further expanded to 27 holes.
Starting in 2018, the club —— with the approval from the city and extensive assistance from the Joplin P&R —— began a full McClelland Park redesign, turning the 27-hole course into two separate 18-hole championship level courses called the Lion and the Eagle courses.
These courses have two tee pads each, a professional skill level blue pad and a shorter intermediate skill level red pad. The McClelland Park Disc Golf Complex was complete in September of 2021.
Also, in 2021, the club replaced the Dover Hill Disc Golf Course, which was removed due to the new school being built in that park with the new Landreth Park Disc Golf Course.
The Landreth course is an intermediate skill level course that appeals to a wide range of players.
Finally, the club has installed youth and family beginner skill level 6-hole courses at Humphrey and Schifferdecker Parks. All of these courses are part of the club and city’s master plan for disc golf to encourage outdoor activities and park use through beginner, intermediate and professional courses across the city.
The Four States Open has grown from a one-day event, hosting around 70 players back in 2006 to a 3-day PDGA sanctioned A-Tier event regularly hosting between 180-230 players across the entire weekend.
The 2021 4SO is being held from Oct. 1-3 and will have three different pools of players playing across McClelland Park and Landreth Park, along with a course in Carl Junction.
This event is our area’s marquee disc golf tournament, showcasing the city and the courses located within the region.
The JDGC continues to host multiple charity disc golf events each year, raising food and money for Soul’s Harbor with the February Ice Bowl Tournament along with running events annually for Relay-4-Life and Operation Canines for Veterans with spring and fall tournaments.
The club is also active in working with other communities in our region to help install and maintain disc golf courses in those cities, such as the courses at Bulldog Lake in Carl Junction and Kellogg Lake in Carthage.
You can find the Joplin Disc Golf Club by visiting JSA's Facebook page or accessing the club page at www.discgolfscene.com.
