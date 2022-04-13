Welcome to another edition of the Joplin Sports Authority (JSA) column.
Last edition, we focused on the recap of the two national basketball championships hosted in the city of Joplin.
This edition, we will be hit on just a couple of the many upcoming events this spring as we transition from the winter sports season to spring sports season.
This particular time of the year is one of the most challenging in the scheduling of the sports season, not just for JSA but all spring sports facilities and leagues. We are moving from predominately indoor sports to outdoor sports.
I think all of our readers would agree that in this particular time of the year we could be having snow on a Friday and rain on Saturday and then be in heat wave in the upper 80s on Sunday.
As we have a tendency to say in Joplin, “If you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes and it will change."
This changing weather during late March to mid-May wreaks havoc on our scheduling. Predominately this time of the year our focus is on baseball, softball, golf, and in some cases soccer.
After many of the ball clubs being cooped up for the winter months, they are excited to get out and start playing. Truthfully, I am always surprised at how nasty cold, windy and wet it can be and the organizations and players still want to be outside getting the game or round in.
It is a dedication to be participating in sports that the average citizen maybe doesn’t fully appreciate. I have seen grandparents of players sitting in a lawn chair, wrapped in a blanket and with an umbrella to shield them from the rain for hours on end in 40-degree weather to support their grandchild.
Simply amazing.
This time of the year we also see a substantial uptick in youth sports such as baseball and softball as the college teams enter their conference game schedules. Most of the far northern college teams from Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Iowa are no longer traveling down to play in more moderate weather as their league schedules begin.
The golf courses are starting to fill, and the many charity and competitive golf tournament seasons is in its initial stages. It also brings in the bright budding of flowers, the smell of spring and blooming of flowering trees and yes, the definitive stench of the Bradford or Callery Pear Trees.
Incidentally, the Bradford Trees are not on the approved tree list as they are considered an invasive species in Joplin and the region.
So, we encourage you to go outside this time of the year and throw a ball around, enjoy a hike or hit the links. It just feels great to be out and about while taking it all in.
We want to wish you a fantastic Easter weekend with the great outdoors and with your friends and family.
