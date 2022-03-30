Welcome to another edition of the Joplin Sports Authority (JSA) column.
Last edition, we focused on we some events that we have hosted over the last four weeks. This edition will fundamentally be a great recap of the two national basketball championships hosted in the city of Joplin.
Before that however, we want to express our sincere appreciation for all our first responders and other city staff for all that they do to make our community a great place to live, raise families and thrive economically.
We work very closely with the Joplin Police, local hospitals, Joplin Parks and Rec, Joplin City Finance Department, Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Joplin City Management in order to make our larger events manageable, safe and successful. So, thank you.
Now on to the recap of the last few weeks.
The first tournament that we co-hosted with Ozark Christian College (OCC) was the Association of Christian College Athletics (ACCA) National Championship. The ACCA tournaments saw teams from Joplin, North Carolina, Kansas, Texas, Nebraska, Iowa, and North Dakota.
Eleven men’s teams and seven women’s teams competed during the tournament with Arlington Baptist University out of Arlington, Texas winning the men’s division and Champion Christian College out of Hot Springs, Arkansas winning the women’s title.
OCC men was seeded eighth and went 2-2 in the tournament, while the Lady Ambassadors were the number one seed and lost in the championship game in overtime to Champion.
The second tournament that was co-hosted between JSA and OCC was the National Christian College Athletics Association (NCCAA) DII Men’s & Women’s National Championships.
Sixteen (eight men and eight women) teams vied for the National Championships with teams from Great Lakes Christian College, Campbellsville University – Harrodsburg, Manhattan Christian College, Crown College, Arlington Baptist, Bob Jones University, OCC, Emmaus Bible College, Champion, Pensacola Christian College, Grace Christian University and and Trinity Bible College.
On the men’s side, Campbellsville won its school’s first NCCAA National Championship with an 89-79 victory over Crown. Manhattan finished third after a 79-72 win over Great Lakes and Bob Jones took home fifth place with a 119-118 double overtime win over Emmaus.
On the women’s side, Pensacola Christian won the title with an 85-74 win over Arlington Baptist. Champion beat host OCC for third place (89-72) and Campbellsville took fifth place with a 79-76 win over Bob Jones.
The Women’s NCCAA DII All-Tournament team consisted of Lauran Alvarez (Pensacola Christian), Kamryn Gentry (OCC), Haley Herrin (Arlington Baptist), Imani Honey (Champion Christian) and Leah Phelps (Pensacola Christian).
Alvarez was also named the Most Valuable Player for the Women’s Tournament. On the men’s side, Antoine Darby and Tyron Duncan (Campbellsville), Taymont Lindsey (Manhattan Christian), Seth Royston (Crown), and Trent Temple (Great Lakes Christian) were named to the all-tourney team.
Darby was named the MVP for the men’s championship.
Congratulations to all the teams for making it to the national tournaments.
