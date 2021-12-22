Welcome to another edition of the Joplin Sports Authority column.
Last edition, we focused on the value and significance of appreciating and thanking our community, and our supporters. Today, we are going to take a moment to review the 2021 year with JSA.
It is that time of the year where many of us begin to reflect on “The good, the bad and the ugly” of the previous calendar year. We begin to evaluate and contemplate our jobs, friends, family and decisions that have occurred over the last year.
Often times we come up with some new goals for the upcoming year. For me, it is the never-ending cycle of trying to become healthier and how to become a better person for my family, friends and colleagues.
Just in case you are wondering, I have come to realize it is more about the journey as there is always some need for improvement. We also spend a lot of time reflecting, as we should, on the many great things we have witnessed, the fun times with family and friends and on the many challenges that we have overcome.
This year, much like the year before, have been challenging for most people for a variety of reasons, including the significant impact due to a worldwide pandemic. This is true for our citizens as well as our businesses.
We want to spend a little time reviewing some of the many significant sporting events that were held in Joplin area while contemplating on how these many competitions.
These sporting events, in most cases, created a more sense of normalcy that has impacted the lives of the athletes, family and friends with “the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat” as stated so eloquently years ago by Jim McKay from ABC’s wide world of sports.
So join us on the short review of the year.
January saw an abbreviated version of the Kaminsky Classic with Webb City defeating host Joplin in the championship of the six-team tournament. February saw the Missouri Christian Schools Athletics Association (MCSAA) return to Joplin for its 24th year hosting basketball state championships.
In March, we helped crown four national champions in basketball with the Association of Christian College Athletics National Championship held at Ozark Christian College.
There, we saw Baptist Bible of Springfield come away with the men’s team title and Arlington Baptist win the women’s title.
Then a week later, JSA helped OCC host the National Christian College Athletics Association Division II men’s and women’s basketball championships, which third-seeded Christian College of Hot Springs, Arkansas upset the No. 1 and two-seed on the way to its first-ever national title in school history.
Johnson of Tennessee rolled through the men’s bracket after surviving a first-round half court buzzer beater that sent its opening game with Manhattan Christian to overtime.
In the months of May, June and July, it showcased the return of baseball to the area as teams from Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Illinois played at local fields. Those ball fields include Neosho High School, Joe Becker Stadium, Wendell Redden Stadium, Warren Turner Field, Joplin High School and Webb City’s Barnes Field.
May also saw MCSAA host their spring festival with state championships in girls’ soccer, golf, baseball and track & field.
September saw the return of the Paige Neal/Christian Freeman Softball tournament hosted by JHS at the Bassman Softball Complex. October saw MCSAA host their fall festival and start their 25th year in Joplin with state championships in boys’ soccer, girls’ volleyball, cross country and disc golf.
In November, we watched the NCCAA return to Joplin to host their Division I and II Cross Country National Championships at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course at MSSU.
Grace Christian swept both Division I team and individual titles (Bryan Hernandez-Rios & Mallory Hiatt). Jeremy Fopma (Maranatha Baptist) won his third NCCAA Division II men’s individual title and Sara Alfernik of Bob Jones won the women’s individual title.
Bob Jones swept both team titles for the NCCAA DII contests. The ACCA returned to Joplin in November to crown national champions in volleyball and men’s soccer, where Arlington Baptist swept both titles.
Enjoy the rest of the holidays and we look forward to many more activities and competitions in this upcoming 2022.
