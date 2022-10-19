Welcome to another edition of the Joplin Sports Authority column.
Last edition, we focused on the Joplin Area Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony. It was a great success with laughs, tears and some wonderful stories and memories being shared.
I would encourage our readers and supporters of the Joplin Area Sports Hall of Fame to consider going next year. This edition will focus on a couple of events occurring this week including the MSHSAA Girls Class 4 State Golf Championship and the Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association (MCSAA) Fall Festival.
The first part of this week we are hosting the MSHSAA Girls Class 4 State Golf Championship at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club. It is always an exciting time for the student-athletes, coaches, families and friends to be in the final contest of the season.
It is our hope that they have the best championship experience that they can, regardless of the final results. This state championship includes 83 golfers from 38 different schools across the state. A special shout out to Twin Hills Golf and Country Club on hosting this event.
It requires a lot of work from their staff and support from the membership to get a state championship and to make it a great championship experience.
Our second major event of the week starts on Thursday with the MCSAA Fall Festival. This is the 26th year of hosting their state championships. We absolutely love this organization, their student-athletes, coaches and fans that join us for such a remarkable championship.
This year the Fall Festival includes the sports of volleyball, soccer, cross country and disc golf.
The venues being used, due to the large number of teams and participants in each sport, include the MSSU Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course, Joplin Athletic Complex Soccer Fields, Carthage Downtown YMCA (volleyball), Ozark Christian College (volleyball), McClelland Park (disc golf), Joplin East, South and North Middle Schools (volleyball), and College Heights Gym (previously known as “Elevate The Game” for volleyball).
This is the largest fall championship festival in recent history with 34 volleyball teams, 18 soccer teams, and 99 cross country runners. Pool play will start on Thursday morning for the volleyball tournament with 56 pool play matches spread out over Thursday and into Friday at the Joplin Middle Schools, College Heights (formerly ETG), and the Downtown Carthage YMCA.
All four division’s championship games will be played on the campus of Ozark Christian College on Saturday morning starting with Class 4 (small schools) at 9 a.m. with the Class 1 championship at approximately noon.
All soccer competitions will take place on the fields at the Hershewe Soccer Complex inside the Joplin Athletic Complex with championship games being played on the stadium field Saturday morning or afternoon.
The MCSAA Cross Country State Championship will take place on the campus of Missouri Southern State University on the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course Friday morning at 8:30 a.m.
We would like to take a moment to also thank our officiating partners, Jeff Wilson (Volleyball) and John Hicks (Soccer), that help make this event a truly championship experience for this high school students.
Let’s make this championship Experience the best yet for these organizations. As always, the Joplin Area has always been a friendly and supportive community.
Again, as always, a special thank you to all of our citizens for the support that you bring to making the Joplin Region such a special place to bring in these sporting events and activities. They provide entertainment for our citizens, create a sense of pride in our region and provide for economic growth.
