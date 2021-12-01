Welcome to another edition of the Joplin Sports Authority (JSA) column.
Last edition, we focused on the basics of the Joplin Sports Authority financing and budget cycle. Today, we are going to focus on something more significant and related to this time of the year, Thanksgiving.
For many of us, one week ago today, we spent the day with family and friends celebrating Thanksgiving in our own special way.
For most of us, it involves an exorbitant amount of food, whether it is turkey ham, stuffing, mash potatoes and gravy as well as a variety of casseroles — or in you are from one of the states in the North hot dishes.
The day normally includes family time, some NFL football, a few indoor or outdoor games and ends up with some Hallmark movie or a Thanksgiving movie such as, “Planes, Trains and Automobiles."
We certainly hope that everyone had a wonderful time and it is important for us at JSA to give our share of thanks.
We want to start by thanking you, the Joplin community. We want to thank you for being so supportive of our mission to bring sporting events to our city and region.
Without your support in assisting us with this, none of these events and activities would be possible. Your support comes in many ways including financial, volunteering at our activities, attending our sporting events and giving us leads to sports we can support.
We want to thank you for all you do to make the Joplin community a destination that visiting teams and fans want to come to. By creating such an inviting community, it allows our businesses to thrive while also leaving wonderful memories for our visiting friends.
So thank you, first and foremost.
We also need to thank the local businesses and sponsors for all they do as well. Without their dedication and hard work, we wouldn’t be able to complete our mission as well. Again, a complete list of our numerous sponsors can be found on our website at https://joplinsports.org/sponsors.
Finally, we need to thank the Joplin Hotels and Joplin City Hall for their support of our organization. Their vision, many years ago, to create this organization has allowed us to become the successful sports commission that we are today.
The continued support each year from city council, city management and the Joplin hoteliers has made all the difference for us and for our local economy.
Again, thank you Joplin. We appreciate you.Now pass the green bean hot dish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.