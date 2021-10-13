Welcome for another edition of the Joplin Sports Authority (JSA) column.
In this article, we will focus on several major upcoming events and partnerships over the next couple of weeks.
First, we are hosting the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II Men’s Golf Preview on Sunday through Tuesday at Twin Hills Golf Country Club.
Twin Hills has been a great partner with JSA (as well Missouri Southern and Joplin Schools) for many years. This strong partnership with Twin Hills allowed us to be awarded the NJCAA National Division II Men’s Golf Championship in May of 2022.
The partnership has helped secure several MSHSAA state championships in recent years, including a girls Class 4 state championship tournament in the fall of 2022.
It is only with partnerships, such as the one we have with Twin Hills, that organizations like JSA can continue to grow and provide economic support for their local communities.
The second preview in this edition will be regarding the Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association fall festival. Our long-standing relationship with the MCSAA started back in 1996-97, with the state championship in basketball.
It has now grown to fall, winter and spring state championships in multiple sports each season. We are so thankful for these long-standing relationships, and we hope that the community will support the student-athletes, coaches and schools as we make them guests in our community for a 25th consecutive year.
We look forward to growing the opportunities that the MCSAA student-athletes can have to compete at the state level for many more years to come.
Upcoming Events
At the Division II men's national golf preview that starts Sunday with practice, the top NJCAA Division II programs will compete with a 36-hole continuous round on Monday and finish Tuesday with a round of 18.
Both days will be a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
Perennial national championship contenders Kirkwood Community College, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, Tyler Junior College, Des Moines Area CC and Meridian CC will be in attendance, along with seven other schools to complete the 12-team field.
Mineral Area College will be the lone Missouri representative.
The Missouri Christian Schools Athletics Association (MCSAA) will be back in Joplin for their fall festival — just one day after the NJCAA golfers leave town.
MCSAA will embark on their 25th year in Joplin from Oct. 21-23. This year, the fall festival will showcase the MCSAA talent in volleyball, cross country and boys soccer.
The 25th year will also mark an addition with disc golf. The MCSAA Disc Golf State Championship tournament will take place at the Lion and Eagle courses at McClelland Park.
MCSAA will return in February to host its boys and girls basketball state championships, and again in April to host its baseball, track and field and girls soccer state championships.
