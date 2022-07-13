Welcome to another edition of the Joplin Sports Authority column.
Last edition, we focused on several major sporting events we were hosting in the area. That included the Region 16 AAU Track and Field National Qualifier, the AABC Baseball World Series Qualifier Tournament, the Schifferdecker 100-year celebration golf tournament and the extremely popular Show-me-classic golf tournament held at Twin Hills.
Below will be some information of the events we have coming up soon — American Premier Baseball Tournament and the Monster Games.
Opening our busy weekend is American Premier Baseball Tournament. Last weekend we hosted the Midwest Premier Baseball Tournament — a new event for us — with 40 baseball teams where the Nebraska Prospect Scout 2025 won the championship 11-3 over US Nationals 15U Scout team.
The American Premier Baseball tournament is similar to the Midwest Premier and will include three divisions in the 18U, 16U and 15U. There are a total of 35 teams playing around the metro region including Webb City, Joplin, Missouri Southern, Wendell Redden, Joe Becker and Seneca.
Some of the programs represented will be the Texas Stix, Sandlot Baseball (Oklahoma), KC Sluggers (Missouri), Rawlings Tigers (Missouri), Nebraska Prospects, Arkansas Prospects, Perfect Timing (Arkansas) and Building Champions (Missouri).
All semifinals will be held on Sunday with the 17/18U being played at Joe Becker Stadium, 16U at Missouri Southern’s Warren Turner Field and 15U at Joplin's high school baseball field. We have hosted American Premier for several years and are always excited to have them back.
Another exciting event happening this weekend is the “1st Phorm Monster Games”. This fitness competition, directly tied to CrossFit, has several hundred athletes from all around the country who are looking forward to this competition hosted on the campus of Missouri Southern.
Many of these athletes are at the elite level while they challenge for the title in a variety of categories as individuals or two person teams. The competition is held Friday through Sunday and includes fitness events with running, swimming and a variety of other physical activities.
I attended this event last year and was completely taken aback by the level of athletic fitness and ability these athletes displayed. If you are interested in attending as a spectator, please go to the link https://themonstergames.com and purchase your tickets.
Again, a special thank you to our communities for the support that you bring to making the Joplin Region such a special place to bring in these sporting events.
They provide entertainment for our citizens, create a sense of pride in our region and provide for economic growth.
