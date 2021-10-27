Welcome to another edition of the Joplin Sports Authority column.
Last edition, we discussed several events that includes a long-standing relationship with Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association (MCSAA) fall state championship festival.
In this article, we will focus on two major upcoming events and excellent partnerships over the next couple of weeks.
First, we are hosting, in conjunction with Missouri Southern, the NCAA Division II Cross Country Central Regional Championship. This is the first of five that MSSU has been selected to host over the next five years.
This event brings teams from all around the Central region, including Missouri, Iowa, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota.
That is quite the range for these teams to travel and compete. These teams will be staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants and shopping in our stores, so please make them feel welcomed.
The second event we are hosting is the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Division I and Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country National Championship at MSSU. These races will take place over a two-day span and bring in the best of the best from the NCCAA.
Again, this relationship with Ozark Christian College and MSSU makes this work for us, the student athletes, the coaches, the fans and our community. Our partnership with MSSU is critical to the success of our organization and for our community in this sport and beyond.
Thank you MSSU.
I have a rather special interest in the sport of cross country from my days as a student-athlete at the University of North Dakota. Later, I coached XC at two different high schools (one in Iowa and one in North Dakota), while finally finishing my coaching career at North Dakota in 2001.
I also served on the NCAA Division II XC National Committee until 2021. I can assure you, the work and dedication, it takes to being a successful XC student athlete is extreme. The race is fun to watch, relatively quick on the time scale (30 minutes start to finish approximately), and you get to see some great performances.
I would encourage you attend and be supportive of all these races. In particular, the NCAA Regional where our very own MSSU and the NCCAA Division II championships where OCC will be competing. Both schools have a very talented group of men and women.
Upcoming Events
The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Central Region Championships will take place on Nov. 6 at MSSU's Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
The women will run a 6k race and start at 10:00 am, while the men will run the 10k course with a start time of approximately 11:15 am.
MSSU’s Ryan Riddle, a Webb City product, has won four straight cross country individual titles this year, including the Southern Stampede and the MIAA championships this past weekend at Nebraska Kearney.
The NCCAA Division I and II men's and women's national championships will take place at Tom Rutledge course on Nov. 12-13.
The Division II women will run a 5k race that Friday at 10 a.m., with the men running an 8k race starting an hour later.
The NCCAA Division I athletes take center stage that Saturday as the women run their 5k race at 10:00 a.m. followed by the men’s 8k race at 11.
