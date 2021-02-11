MARYVILLE, Mo. — Julia Johnson’s career night came at the expense of Northwest Missouri on Thursday night.
The 6-foot-1 junior scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to aid Pittsburg State to a 79-50 win over the Bearcats Bearcat Arena.
Johnson made 10-of-13 shots from the floor, while PSU (12-6) shot at a 51.6% clip for the game (32-of-62).
The Gorillas used a 12-1 run at the end of the second quarter to take a 34-19 lead into halftime. PSU led by as many as 32 points in the second half before settling for the 29-point triumph.
Tristan Gegg added 14 points and seven rebounds for PSU. Kaylee DaMitz contributed nine points and three assists, while Ashton McCorry chipped in eight points.
Molly Hartnett paced the scoring for Northwest with 17 points.
PSU posted a 54-22 advantage in paint scoring as well as a 16-0 advantage in points off turnovers.
The Gorillas hit the road again to play Missouri Western in St. Joseph at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
NWMSU MEN 87, PSU 75
The Pittsburg State men were within four points of third-ranked Northwest Missouri with 3:46 to play, but the Bearcats pulled away late to claim an 11th consecutive win.
A layup and then a free throw by Ethan Holloway trimmed the Bearcat lead to 75-71 before the Bearcats scored 10 unanswered to go up 85-71 with 1:26 remaining.
The Gorillas (10-8) shot 58% in the game (29-of-50) and had three players score in double figures. Holloway led the team with 21 points off the bench, while Ryan Pippins added 11 points and Martin Vogts 10 points.
NWMSU, shooting 58.9% as a team (33-of-56), got a game-high 30 points from Trevor Hudgins. Ryan Hawkins and Diego Bernard also posted double-digit scoring totals with 22 and 12 points, respectively.
PSU, which trailed 44-39 at halftime, held a 46-9 advantage in bench scoring. However, the Gorillas’ starters were outscored 78-29.
The loss marked PSU’s first setback in six games. The Gorillas hit the road again on Saturday to take on Missouri Western at 3:30 p.m. in St. Joseph.
