There’s never been an ounce of doubt regarding Devrin Weathers' talent and natural ability on the football field.
It’s the talk of position that has been up in the air since the Webb City star running back committed to play college football at Kansas State in June.
But after watching Weathers' senior year at Webb City on film, K-State head coach Chris Klieman quickly found clarity.
“We will start him out as a running back,” Klieman said. “Devrin was fun to watch because we didn’t know whether to project him as a defensive back, a linebacker. … We knew he could be a running back. At his size and athleticism, we just said that we have to get the kid in the program. As you kept watching his senior tape unfold, it became more and more clear to us that he is that big back that has great speed, great elusiveness that can run through arm tackles. We are excited to pair him in the backfield.”
Originally listed as an athlete by K-State, Weathers has now changed his focus to being a running back. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder ran for more than 1,900 yards in his senior year with the Cardinals, scoring 29 total touchdowns.
The Central Ozark Conference Offensive Player of the Year officially became a Wildcat on Wednesday, signing his national letter of intent to play for Kansas State in the commons area inside Webb City High School.
“It’s really exciting,” Weathers said. “It’s a relief off my shoulders a little bit. At first, K-State was reaching out to me a bunch. They are really family-oriented. It’s really special to get that opportunity because Webb City is also very family-oriented.”
Weathers is rated as a three-star recruit and listed as the 14th-best prospect in the state of Missouri, according to ESPN and Rivals. During his junior year, he ran for 1,386 yards and 19 touchdowns while catching four passes for 67 yards and three scores. As a sophomore, he was just 13 yards shy of 1,000 yards while finding the end zone 12 times.
“I’m going to remember my time at Webb City, for sure,” Weathers said. “Coach Rod really coached me well while I was here. I feel like I learned a lot from all the coaches.”
Webb City football coach John Roderique said Weathers will certainly leave a lasting legacy on the tradition-laden football program.
“Devrin, like a lot of our guys, you have them when they are really young,” Roderique said. “You see them in youth football and coming up through the ranks ... junior high, high school. He is a young man that has really developed and grown. K-State is getting a great young man. I enjoyed coaching him everyday. He is also a kid that has a lot of God-given ability. He is extremely fast as we all saw the last three or four years.
“He has continued to get bigger, faster, stronger and become a more physical football player. I think he’s got a bright future. He’s got better days ahead.”
Klieman seems more than ready to get the chance to work with Weathers.
“I just think athletically when you have somebody with his skillset and ability to run be physical like he is — he is going to be a can’t miss,” Klieman said. “He will help us somewhere.”
Clinton goes in different direction
Just 48 hours before he could have signed his college letter, Webb City's Gary Clinton announced over Twitter he de-committed from Arkansas State.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end cited the Red Wolves' recent coaching change for his decision.
“I thought it wouldn’t fit me and how my family wanted me to go to college,” Clinton said. “It wasn’t the coaching staff I wanted around myself. Now, everything is on the table.”
Clinton, who would like to make his decision by February, has other offers from Army and eight FCS schools.
“I would like to stay somewhere around here — around a four-hour span,” Clinton said. “I don’t really want to travel much. I definitely want to go to a school that has an extra-sized science program. That is definitely where I want to go to study.”
