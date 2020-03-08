Webb City boys basketball player Terrell Kabala and McAuley Catholic girls basketball player Kennedy DeRuy are the Globe prep athletes of the week for the week ending Feb. 29.
TERRELL KABALA
Kabala, a 6-foot senior guard, had a memorable final week of basketball at the Cardinal Dome. On Feb. 25, Kabala knocked down the game-deciding free throw with 9.9 seconds left to send Webb City to a 58-57 win over Carthage on Senior Night. He finished with a game-high 21 points.
“I think the best way to describe him is he is unselfish,” Webb City coach Jason Horn said. “Sometimes, he is unselfish to a fault. Going into his last two games at home, we had a moment that was just us and talked about how important it was for him to assert himself early to set the tone and get the team going.”
Kabala, who is committed to play basketball at Arkansas-Fort Smith, capped his week with an impressive 36 points, a career-high scoring effort, in a 95-82 win over Ozark. His 36 points also pushed him past the 1,000-point scoring mark for his career, reaching the goal in his final game in front of the home crowd on Feb. 27.
“It was an amazing atmosphere against a really good opponent, and it was great to see him go out with a game like that,” Horn said. “He did not know how many points he needed to get to 1,000 points, and was one of the last to realize he had surpassed it. He was focused on getting the win. … It was one of those nights where everything was rolling, and to do it in his last home game was special.”
Kennedy DERUY
DeRuy, a sophomore, scored 17 points in the first half and finished with a career-high 27 points in the Warriors’ 73-48 win over Dadeville to win the Class 1 District 5 championship game. DeRuy dominated from the perimeter in McAuley’s first district championship since 2007 with five 3-pointers.
“She really came out firing on all cylinders from the beginning,” McAuley coach Mike Howard said. “She knew it was important that we get out to an early lead, which is something we’ve struggled with all year. She knocked down her first shot, and I knew it was going to be a good night, but I had no idea it was going to be an amazing night.
“For her to come out as a sophomore and lead us in scoring in that game, it says a lot. She was far and away our most-improved player this year. As a sophomore, she still has plenty of room to improve. … If she puts her mind to it, I think she can become a player that averages 20 points a game.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close up head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on March 8 will be based on performances from March 2-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.