WEBB CITY, Mo. — Terrell Kabala’s versatility and explosiveness were on full display on Friday night at Cardinal Stadium.
A four-year varsity performer, Kabala scored four touchdowns in three different ways in leading top-seeded Webb City to a 49-14 win over eighth-seeded McDonald County in the opener of the Class 4 District 6 tournament.
“I just want to have fun out there and play every play like it’s my last,” Kabala said. “I just want to help the team and be versatile.”
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Kabala had a night to remember, as the senior running back ran for a pair of touchdowns, hauled in a touchdown pass and then sprinted to another score on a long kick return.
“That sums up Terrell,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “He’s shown throughout his career he can catch it and he can run it. He’s a special player. I’m really proud of Terrell.”
Kabala finished with 123 rushing yards on just five carries, a 24.6 yard per carry average. His lone reception went for a 72-yard touchdown return. Kabala’s 81-yard kick return at the end of the third quarter acted as the final exclamation point on the win.
“I had a lot of fun out there tonight,” Kabala said.
After an eighth straight win, Webb City (9-1) will host No. 4 Willard (5-5) next Friday in the district semifinals.
Ranked first in Class 4 by the Missouri Media, the Cardinals racked up 528 yards of offense on only 37 plays, with 354 rushing and 174 passing.
Junior Devrin Weathers ran for 110 yards on eight carries and Dillon Harlen added 102 yards on nine attempts, giving Webb City three players more than 100 yards rushing.
Junior quarterback Eli Goddard completed 8-of-11 passes with three touchdowns.
“Our guys up front did a really nice job blocking for our run game, and I thought we threw the ball well,” Roderique said.
The Cardinals lost three fumbles, while the Mustangs did not have a turnover.
Concluding a 2-8 season, McDonald County had 213 yards of offense, with 116 passing and 97 rushing.
Sophomore Cole Martin was 11-for-24 passing, with junior Trent Alik catching six passes for 75 yards. Senior running back Junior Teriek ran 19 times for 77 yards.
The night didn’t start off particularly well for the Cardinals. Webb City fumbled on its second play from scrimmage, with the Mustangs recovering on the 10-yard line.
One play after a sack by Webb City defensive end Matt McDaniel, McDonald County’s Martin scrambled and completed a 14-yard touchdown strike to Alik.
After allowing the early score, the Cardinals answered immediately by going 56 yards on four plays, with Weathers charging into the end zone from eight yards out. A 37-yard run by Kabala set up the score.
Webb City took the lead for good on Kabala’s eight-yard touchdown run that capped a three-play, 44-yard drive. Weathers had a 36-yard gain during the drive.
The Cardinals extended their lead when Goddard completed a short pass to Kabala, who did the rest by sprinting past the defense to the end zone.
Weathers hauled in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Goddard with 1:56 left in the first half to give the Cardinals a 28-7 lead.
Kabala showed off his speed and elusiveness on a 63-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage to start the third quarter before Gary Clinton hauled in a 10-yard pass from Goddard one series later.
Martin scored on a 9-yard quarterback keeper for the Mustangs with 10 seconds left in the third period before Kabala returned the ensuing kickoff 81 yards to the house, capping his stellar outing.
“I had really good blocking on that play,” Kabala said. “I had three holes to choose from. I just had to make a play.”
Roderique noted his team still has work to do.
“Tonight wasn’t our best performance overall,” Roderique said. “We had some turnovers, but give McDonald County credit. Those guys over there are doing a great job. Their offense isn’t easy to defend, but I thought our defense did a good job. Our offense put them in bad spots a couple of times with the turnovers. We have some things to clean up.”
