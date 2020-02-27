WEBB CITY, Mo. — It couldn’t have been a more memorable night for Webb City senior Terrell Kabala.
In the final home game of his prep career, Kabala scored a career-high 36 points and surpassed 1,000 points for his career while leading Webb City to a 95-82 win over Ozark on Thursday night at the Cardinal Dome.
“He is a very unselfish kid,” Webb City coach Jason Horn said. “I promise you that he was probably the last person to know what he needed to get to 1,000. The last two games, I talked to him about going out and asserting himself early. Tonight, he made a case for himself to possibly be a (Central Ozark Conference) Player of the Year candidate.”
What makes the night particularly special for Kabala, a 6-foot-1 guard who has signed with Arkansas-Fort Smith, is he reached 36 points even though he fouled out with 5:36 remaining. Also, he reached 1,000 career points after missing his entire sophomore season to injury.
“This means a lot to me,” Kabala said. “It is almost like a dream come true. After my sophomore year, I didn’t think 1,000 points would be possible.
“Coach told me to assert myself, and that is something I have struggled with in the past. I just went out and tried to be aggressive.”
“He is a high-level player,” Horn said. “To score 1,000 points in three years, losing his entire sophomore year to injury, it’s really impressive with what he has done.”
Kabala scored his team’s first 12 points, building a 14-6 advantage for the Cardinals (14-9). The Tigers (16-10) answered with an 8-0 run to tie the game at 14-14 with 1:30 to play in the opening period.
Webb City took a three-point advantage into the second quarter and expanded the lead with an early 12-0 run in the period. Nickhai Howard got it started with a mid-range jumper, which was followed by two scores in transition. Senior Tanner Rogers knocked down a 3-pointer and Kabala followed suit with a 3 on the next possession to give the Cardinals a 34-21 lead with 4:25 left in the half. Webb City went into the intermission with a 45-32 advantage.
The Cardinals pushed the lead to 73-58 after back-to-back 3-pointers from Rogers to start the fourth quarter.
After Kabala fouled out with the Cardinals holding a 77-64 lead, Ozark cut the lead to 10 points, 81-71, near the four-minute mark when Tyler Harmon converted on an inside look. Webb City slowed the pace and locked down on defense, using a 10-2 run down the stretch to seal the win.
“Situational basketball is big,” Horn said. “Earlier in the year, we weren’t as polished as we needed to be. That comes from getting a late start, so as the year went on, we were able to practice those situations. We have smart kids who understand there are times we may have to slow it down and run some clock.”
Kabala’s 36, fueled by five 3-pointers, led the Cardinals, while Rogers knocked down three 3-pointers on the way to 20 points. Cohl Vaden finished with 13, while Howard scored eight. Mehki Garrard and Gary Clinton each scored seven.
“Cohl was really good down the stretch for us,” Horn said. “Tanner hit some timely shots for us when we needed them, and Garrard had some really big rebounds. Gary did a great job (on both sides of the floor).”
Ethan Whatley and AJ Elliott led Ozark with 20 points each, while Harmon finished with 14.
With the regular season in the rearview mirror, the Cardinals turn their focus to the postseason. Top-seeded Webb City will face the winner of fourth-seeded McDonald County and fifth-seeded Monett in the Class 4 District 12 tournament at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Monett.
“You have to be ready for anything,” Horn said. “Mac has played very well of late, and Monett is a very well-coached team. Both teams will have a good game plan. … We have to keep our kids locked in and hungry for this. If we do that, I think we have as good a chance as anyone in the district.”
