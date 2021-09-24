BRANSON, Mo. — While this is just his first full year as the starting varsity quarterback, Caden Kabance played like a seasoned vet on Friday night.
Kabance, a senior, tallied four touchdowns total in Carthage’s lopsided 42-14 triumph over Branson in a Central Ozark Conference matchup on Friday night on the road.
And Kabance immediately set the tone for the Tigers’ (5-0) offense.
At the 9:04 mark in the first quarter, Kabance chucked a 30-yard touchdown to Cale Patrick to get Carthage on the board. The Tigers then took a 14-0 advantage five minutes later following a 14-yard touchdown run from junior sensation Luke Gall.
Carthage continued to apply the offensive pressure in its third and fourth drives, with Kabance finding pay dirt on a 38-yard run while Gall scamper for a eight-yard score. That gave the Tigers a 28-0 lead over Branson with 9:03 to play in the second quarter.
Kabance capped a monster first half with a one-yard touchdown run to hand the Tigers a 35-0 lead right before halftime. Kabance’s final score of the night came on a 31-yard touchdown run to stretch Carthage’s lead to 42-0 with 1:51 to go in the third quarter.
That started a running clock for the Tigers.
And Carthage’s defense put together another big night as the Pirates didn’t pick up a first down until the 8:06 mark in the second stanza. Branson was held scoreless until David Hadaller scored on a three-yard run with 5:00 left in the game.
With 30 seconds left in regulation, the Pirates’ (2-3) made it a 42-14 when Tristan Pierce connected with Justin Gill on a 48-yard touchdown strike.
Carthage hosts Willard at 7 p.m. next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.