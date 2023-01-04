The 2023 Kaminsky Classic will tipoff at 2 p.m. Thursday. The tournament field will feature four local teams and four nonlocal squads.
The first-round matchups will pair one area team with a team traveling from out of the area.
Joplin won its own tournament last year for the first time since 2001. The Eagles did so behind senior leader Always Wright — who is now playing basketball at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. Now, they're looking to repeat as champions of the classic behind his little brother All Wright. Wright leads the team in scoring this year.
Local teams in the tournament are: Carl Junction, Joplin, Neosho and Webb City. Other teams are: Francis Howell, Jefferson City, Poplar Bluff and William Chrisman.
"I think every team has different skill and different style of play," Joplin head coach Bronson Schaake said. "That's what you want in these tournaments is to see those different styles of play and guys that are skilled. It only helps you out down the road and especially for districts."
Here is a preview of each local team in the tournament and their first-round game:
Joplin
The Eagles meet the Bears of William Chrisman to open the tournament at 2 p.m. Thursday. William Chrisman comes in at 5-3. After losing their first two games, the Bears went on a five-game win streak.
Joplin hopes to rebound from a close loss in a tight contest last time out.
"We lost by 1 point to Parkview right before (Christmas) break," Schaake said. "We've had about two weeks of practice seeing how the kids respond."
Schaake hopes the large crowd expected with the school being let out for the game will add to the team's energy level for the game.
Joplin is 4-3 and went on a streak of their own. All four wins came consecutively before dropping their next two by just 1 point apiece. The season opening loss to McDonald County was by just 2 points.
"We've gotten better. We've lost three games by a total of 4 or 5 points," Shcaake said. "Every one of those games we've had a lead in we just have to find a way to close at the end. We have size and the we have the best player in the state in All (Wright). And I think we have some guys coming along, too, that are maturing."
Neosho
The Wildcats will meet Francis Howell in Game 2 of Thursday's slate at 3:30 p.m.
The Vikings are from St. Charles, Missouri and come in to Joplin with a 6-5 record. They come in on a two-game losing streak, but neither that nor the record slightly above .500 will fool Neosho head coach Zane Culp.
"This is a great tournament to get ready for conference, and I think they're going to be a really high-quality opponent and the best team we've played," Culp said.
He added that the staff is looking for a lot of energy from the team. The Wildcats have played seven games in 10 days, so Culp understands they might be tired but he still wants to see high energy against the competition in this tournament that he believes will go a long way in seeing where they need to improve.
Neosho is 9-2 and has won two straight after falling to Crooked Oak High School (Oklahoma City) in the second round of the Neosho Holiday Classic.
Culp sees the team's depth and multiple ways of attacking defenses as a strength at this point in the season. He also noted that Isaiah Green has been the guy to step up and lead this year leading the team in four offensive categories (points, rebounds, steals and assists). He added that Kael Smith and Carter Baslee have had great starts to the year having "even better seasons than expected."
Webb City
The Cardinals are taking on the Jays of Jefferson City at 5 p.m. for a battle of the birds in the first round.
The Jays soar into Joplin on a three-game winning streak after sweeping through the Machens Great 8 Holiday Hoops tournament in Jefferson City. They have an overall record of 7-3.
"No. 1 is I want to see us compete for four quarters," Webb City head coach Jason Horn said. "I would like to come out Thursday very focused on our game plan offensively and our rotations defensively."
After dropping two games in the Carthage Invitational, the Cardinals have grabbed five consecutive wins and are 7-2 overall. Horn has seen mental toughness from his team so far this season. Mentioning that they can ignore opposing crowds and withstand momentum swings from their opponents.
"I think it's one of the better tournaments in our state," Horn said about the Kaminsky Classic. "It has a good mix of teams from St. Louis, Kansas City and Southwest Missouri. It's great for our area and our team for district play. ... I think the big takeaway is you're going to see different styles of play, big-time athletes and it gets your kids ready for postseason basketball."
Carl Junction
The Bulldogs play Poplar Bluff in the finale on Thursday night with a tipoff slated for 6:30 p.m.
The Mules are currently 5-4 and are coming off of an 86-71 win over Hillcrest High School to end the Poplar Bluff Showdown.
"We're going to have to play well," Carl Junction head coach Justin Pock said. "We're going to have to take care of the basketball. I think every team in the Kaminsky tournament is a good team. I think it's a really good tournament. So, we'll have to come ready to play and play our game and value the basketball. I think that's the biggest thing."
Carl Junction has a three-game win streak early in the season. Then they lost three straight at the Mustang Classic. On Monday, they avenged a loss to McDonald County in the Mustang Classic with a 52-42 win in Anderson. The Bulldogs are 5-5 overall.
"I think our team is coming together," Pock said. "We brought some new guys, some younger guys, and brought them in with some seniors and they're really sharing the ball real well."
Pock added that the tournament will help to get his team battle tested for the rest of the season. He's seen
