The 2022 edition of the Kaminsky Classic will sport four area teams and four squads from across the state when it tips off on Thursday inside Joplin High School’s Kaminsky Gymnasium.
The Kaminsky Classic, named in honor of former Joplin and Parkwood coach Russ Kaminsky, is sponsored by the Joplin Sports Authority and Freeman Sports Medicine.
Joplin (7-1) will open the three-day event with a first-round matchup against Jefferson City (5-5) Thursday at 2 p.m. Nevada (1-8) and Francis Howell (8-4) will follow at 3:30, then Carl Junction (3-7) and William Chrisman (7-2) at 5 and Webb City (7-2) and Poplar Bluff (8-3) at 6:30.
Friday night's semifinals are slated for 7:30 and 9. The tourney's championship game is scheduled for 3:30 Saturday afternoon.
Class 5 Webb City heads into the event as the only state-ranked team, coming in at No. 8 in the latest coaches' rankings.
