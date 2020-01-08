The 2020 edition of the Kaminsky Classic will sport five area teams and three squads from across the state when it tips off today inside Joplin High School’s Kaminsky Gymnasium.
And according to Joplin coach Jeff Hafer, the annual tournament fields yet another high-caliber cast of boys basketball teams.
“This is a tournament we look forward to hosting each year,” Hafer said. “It seems like there’s always a lot of high-level basketball that’s played in this event, and we expect much of the same this weekend.”
The Kaminsky Classic, named in honor of former Joplin and Parkwood coach Russ Kaminsky, is sponsored by the Joplin Sports Authority and Freeman Sports Medicine.
“It’s a great tournament honoring the late Russ Kaminsky, who was a great coach and mentor in the Joplin area,” Hafer said. “The Joplin Sports Authority does a great job putting this event on each year. It kind of combines all of our local teams against some of the better teams from around the state.”
The Eagles (7-3) will open the three-day event with a first-round matchup against Jefferson City (5-5) today at 2. Carl Junction (2-2) and Francis Howell (10-1) will follow at 3:30, then Webb City and William Chrisman (6-2) at 5 and Nevada (8-0) and the Joplin junior varsity at 6:30.
“The field is very good,” Hafer said. “Jefferson City is a good basketball team and a tough team to open with. Then obviously you look at the rest of the field and you see a tough Francis Howell team, which has won the tournament the past couple of years. William Chrisman has also been here the past two years, and they lost in the finals last year. But they’re off to a fantastic start just like Francis Howell.”
Friday night’s semifinals are slated for 7:30 and 9. The tourney’s championship game is scheduled for 3:30 Saturday afternoon.
Class 5 Francis Howell and Class 4 Nevada head into the event ranked fifth and fourth, respectively, in their classes.
“We’ll be challenged in the coming days, but that’s the type of experience that becomes valuable later on in the season,” Hafer said. “The tournament is really good when you talk about the teams coming in from outside the area. But then Nevada is obviously off to a great start with an undefeated record up to this point. Webb City is probably going to be hitting their stride right now — similar to us. And then Carl Junction has a really good guard who has had a great start to the season. So I think the majority of these games are going to be really competitive and fun to watch.”
