MOBERLY, Mo. — A standout outing by Kamryn Gentry helped the Ozark Christian College women’s basketball team claim a 73-57 win over Midwest Christian College Conference foe Central Christian on Saturday afternoon.
Gentry, shooting 9-of-12 from the floor and making three 3-pointers, tallied a game-high 21 points while grabbing 17 rebounds for the Ambassadors, who improved to 4-3 on the season.
OCC jumped out to a 19-11 lead in the first quarter and held a 39-29 advantage at halftime.
The Ambassadors shot 44.3% from the field and limited Central Christian to 30.3% shooting.
Courtnie West and Maddison Schaper also scored in double figures for OCC with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Makenzie Purinton chipped in seven points and seven assists.
The Ambassadors ended the game on a 19-8 run that ballooned a five-point lead to a 16-point lead.
Lauren Mills paced the scoring for Central Christian with 17 points.
CC MEN 95, OCC 76
Balanced scoring paved the way for the Central Christian men’s team, which had five double-digit scorers and shot better than 51% from the floor.
John Williams made seven 3s and poured in a game-high 27 points for Central Christian, which had a 55-34 lead by halftime, while Sam Adams added 19 points, Trey Koester 13, Trey Black 12 and Clifford Detiege 10.
The Ambassadors (2-6) shot 35.9% from the field and were led in scoring by Caleb Brown, who tallied 16 points. Miles Dressler scored 12 points, while Brett Campbell chipped in nine points and Tyler Alarid eight points.
Alarid also recorded a game-high six steals and six rebounds. Brown and Dressler tallied seven rebounds apiece.
Both OCC hoops teams return to play on Jan. 4 at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
