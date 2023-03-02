The Kansas Christian men’s basketball team, with five players scoring in double figures, toppled Ozark Christian 110-88 Thursday in the Association of Christian College Athletics tournament at OCC.
Kansas Christian jumped out in front 63-49 at halftime and went on to win its 20th game in 24 outings.
Elazar Conley led Kansas Christian and all scorers with 31 points. Others in twin figures for Kansas Christian were Jamal Clark 20, Jay Washington 18, Boog Lewis 15 and Jahreese Jordan 11.
OCC (21-10) was topped by Tyler Alarid with 29 points.
Aason Cross added 23, Joel Pugh 12 and Dylan Bycroft 13.
