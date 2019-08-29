In past years, Kansas high school football teams held intrasquad scrimmages to give their players experience under the lights and their fans a glimpse of the team one week before the regular season starts.

But things are different this year, as Kansas teams will be participating in multi-team jamborees for the first time. The KSHSAA voted earlier this year to allow the full-contact, controlled scrimmages against other teams earlier this year.

Jamborees will begin at 7. Jamborees involving area teams, with the host school listed first:

At Pittsburg State: St. Mary's Colgan, Galena, Riverton, Fort Scott;

At Altamont: Labette County, Columbus, Iola;

At Cherryvale: Baxter Springs, Southeast, Northeast;

At Girard: Pittsburg, Frontenac;

At Fredonia: Parsons, Chanute;

At Independence: Coffeyville, Caney Valley;

At Oswego: St. Paul, Maranatha Christian Academy.

