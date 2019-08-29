In past years, Kansas high school football teams held intrasquad scrimmages to give their players experience under the lights and their fans a glimpse of the team one week before the regular season starts.
But things are different this year, as Kansas teams will be participating in multi-team jamborees for the first time. The KSHSAA voted earlier this year to allow the full-contact, controlled scrimmages against other teams earlier this year.
Jamborees will begin at 7. Jamborees involving area teams, with the host school listed first:
At Pittsburg State: St. Mary's Colgan, Galena, Riverton, Fort Scott;
At Altamont: Labette County, Columbus, Iola;
At Cherryvale: Baxter Springs, Southeast, Northeast;
At Girard: Pittsburg, Frontenac;
At Fredonia: Parsons, Chanute;
At Independence: Coffeyville, Caney Valley;
At Oswego: St. Paul, Maranatha Christian Academy.
