The Kansas Shrine Bowl will be played this summer in Topeka after all.
The 47th annual all-star football game for last year's high school seniors was scheduled to be played July 18 at Washburn University's Yager Stadium. But about a month ago it was announced that the game wouldn't be played there because the Washburn campus is closed to events because of threats associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
But on Friday, Shrine Bowl executive director B.J. Harris announced the game will be played on July 18 at the Hummer Sports Park in Topeka. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
"While health and safety concerns are still a factor, we are excited to have a new venue and are increasingly hopeful we will be be playing football on July 18," Harris said in a press release. "Hummer Sports Complex is an amazing facility, and (its) staff and support will be a tremendous asset.
"The health of our players, participants and fans is the top priority, and we look forward to working with local officials to execute a safe event."
Two CNC League players — Ethan Shawver of Riverton and Johnny Goetting of St. Mary's Colgan — are on the East roster. Riverton coach Johnny Mallatt is an assistant on the East staff, which has Steve Buhler of Washburn Rural as the head coach. Cierra Bruymback of Girard is one of the team managers.
Other players on the East team include Adam Albertini of St. Paul, Ty Bowman of Chanute, Conor Haviland of Humboldt and Caype Johnston of Erie.
NO LIVE BAND
Other events associated with the Shrine Bowl have been canceled or altered.
The Kansas Masonic All-State Marching Band will not be part of this year's game. It has performed at the game for 37 years.
"After discussions with multiple high school and collegiate band directors, it became evident that a successful band camp would not be possible with the expected limitations," Harris said. "We are disappointed for our band kids, but we're hopeful we can keep them engaged with our event and execute an alternative that could keep the band present at this year's game."
William Woodsworth, director of bands at Emporia State, and A.J. Pence, band director at Valley Falls High School, are working to put together a "virtual" band to perform for the game.
"It is important to allow these fine students to share their talents and their passion, especially given these trying times," Woodsworth said in a release. "Although it will never be able to replace an in-person performance, our purpose will still hold true. This summer's performance of the 2020 Kansas Masonic All-State Virtual Band will still be 'for the kids.' ''
The game's banquet and the Strong Legs Run 5K have been canceled.
The All-Star Cheer Camp has been reduced to a two-day, commuter camp.
The status of the Shrine Bowl parade, high school football combine and Jr. All-Star Challenge are yet to be decided.
Proceeds from the event are given to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. The Kansas Shrine Bowl has raised for than $3 million for the hospitals in its first 46 years.
