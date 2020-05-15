NASCAR recently announced that the May 30-31 race weekend at Kansas Speedway has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.
NASCAR's revised schedule has races at Bristol Motor Speedway that weekend.
“First, I’d like to thank our fans for sticking with us during this time with so much being unknown for the past couple of months,” Kansas Speedway President Patrick Warren said in a release. “NASCAR is working extremely hard on a schedule for the remainder of the year and I look forward to seeing cars back on track very soon.”
