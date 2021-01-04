Grand Canyon University true freshman Katie Scott has shown no signs of slowing.
A center for the Lopes women’s basketball team and former Carl Junction standout, Scott became the first player in GCU history to earn Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week for three consecutive weeks after the conference awarded her the honor on Monday.
Scott led Grand Canyon in a win over Park on Sunday, scoring 28 points as GCU set a new Division I-era scoring record of 106 points. She shot 11 of 18 from the floor and also tallied seven rebounds and three steals.
Scott, averaging a WAC-leading 20.7 points per game as well as 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists, has scored at least 20 points in six of the Lopes’ nine games. She also leads the conference with a 60% shooting clip from 3-point range.
Scott and GCU open WAC play at home Friday and Saturday against Tarleton State.
