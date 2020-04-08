Katie Scott faces another college coaching change

It’s nothing that Katie Scott hasn’t been through before.
“My older sister (Megan) and I are cursed when it comes to this,” Scott said on Wednesday night. “We know this situation pretty well.”
Katie Scott has completed an all-state girls basketball career at Carl Junction High School, capped by the Bulldogs’ 28-0 campaign this season when she averaged 22 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5 assists and was named Miss Show-Me Basketball. The Bulldogs reached the semifinals of the Class 4 state tournament, but the final two rounds were canceled by the MSHSAA because of threats associated with COVID-19.
Scott signed her letter-of-intent last fall with NCAA Division II powerhouse Drury. The No. 1 Panthers were 32-0 this season after winning the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament, but the NCAA Tournament, which would have begun with Drury hosting a regional, was also canceled.
On Tuesday it was announced that Panthers head coach Molly Miller was leaving to become coach at NCAA Division I Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. Miller guided Drury to a 180-17 record the last six seasons.
“I didn’t have any idea (the change was coming),” Scott said. “I’ve known for a long time she’s a great coach. There is always the possibility, but you never expect it.
“She did a Zoom meeting with all of the girls so we heard it from her first. It was definitely a lot of shock. If you could have recorded all our faces, none of us knew what to say, how to act. I know she’ll be successful there. I have a lot of respect for her, and it’s the best decision for her. There are no ill feelings at all.”
Scott has her choice concerning Miller’s successor.
“I take this opportunity to give my full endorsement to Amy Eagan (former Truman State player and coach) as next year’s head coach,” Scott said. “A lot of players have come to this consensus. She’s a great coach who has made a big impact in the one year she’s been there. She would continue Drury’s legacy of excellence.”
That being said, Scott isn’t 100% sure she will be at Drury next season.
“I’m weighing my options. I can’t answer that right now,” she said. “I’ll talk it through with my family and see what works best with me.”
While Scott has yet to play a college game, she’s been through two coaching changes.
During the summer before her junior year, she verbally committed to Missouri State. But she retracted that commitment after Lady Bears coach Kellie Harper left to become head coach at Tennessee.
The same thing happened to older sister Megan. Right before she was to report to camp at Pittsburg State, Gorillas coach Lane Lord left to become head coach at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Ironically, UTRGV is in the same conference as Grand Canyon, the Western Athletic Conference.
The Scott sisters have altered their offseason workouts because of COVID-19.
“(Usually) I’d probably be doing some postseason with my high school teammates in the gym,” Katie said. “Instead, I’m doing workouts with (Megan) since she is home (from MidAmerica Nazarene where she averaged 7.5 points and 5.1 rebounds last season). We’ve spent a lot of time in the great outdoors ... running, workouts, shooting. Shooting on outdoor rims, that has been difficult.”
