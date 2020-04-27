As it turns out, Katie Scott will play for Molly Miller after all.
Scott, the career girls basketball scoring leader at Carl Junction High School, announced Saturday on Twitter that she will play for Miller at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.
Scott signed with Drury University last fall, but when Miller left the Panthers to become coach at Grand Canyon earlier this month, Scott's letter of intent was not binding because of the coaching change.
And a little more than two weeks later, Scott has changed her mind and will play at NCAA Division I Grand Canyon.
Scott's tweet: "'You grow through what you go through.' This quote, however cliche, is honestly the best way for me to describe what my recruiting process has been like. The trials I've faced thus far have not only made me a better player, but more importantly a better person. Learning to accept what is out of my control is one of the toughest lessons to learn, but this has shaped me and grown my faith tremendously. Despite the trials, I am blessed beyond measure. My support system is unmatched, and there is absolutely no way I could have walked this difficult road without them. To the family, friends, coaches and teammates on my side: Thank you for your endless support and guidance.
"I want to sincerely thank every coach who has recruited me and reiterate how tough this decision has been. One of the most difficult parts about this whole situation is that there was no bad outcome. Each one of the schools I considered had amazing programs, coaches and players.
"I will forever be grateful for my experience with Drury University. Every single person welcomed me with open arms and open hearts. I absolutely love and support Coach (Amy) Eagan. I have complete faith that Drury has the ability to bring home that championship, and I'll be cheering them on from 1,000 miles away.
"Ultimately I had to follow my heart. With that being said, I'm thrilled to announce my commitment to Grand Canyon University and Coach Molly Miller!"
Scott, a four-year starter for the Bulldogs and Miss Show-Me Basketball this season, committed to Missouri State during the summer before her junior season. But she withdrew her verbal commit after Lady Bears coach Kellie Harper left to become head coach at Tennessee, Harper's alma mater.
Then Scott verbally committed to Drury and signed her letter of intent. But another coaching change resulted in a another change for Scott.
