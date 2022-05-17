Katie Scott has a new college home.
The former Carl Junction High School standout, who entered the transfer portal last month, has transferred to NCAA Division II Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, Calif, head coach Charity Elliott announced via Twitter on Monday morning.
“So excited to welcome our final signee into the family,” Elliott wrote in a tweet. “Katie Scott from my home state of Missouri is the newest member of @PLNU_WBB!”
Scott spent this past season at Division I Oral Roberts, where she averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and nearly two assists per game in 31 games played.
The 6-foot-3 sophomore center shot 42% from the field, including 25% from beyond the arc. Scott connected on 78% of her free throw attempts.
Before transferring to ORU last spring, the former Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year broke onto the scene as a freshman at fellow DI Grand Canyon in Phoenix, Arizona, averaging 16.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals.
There, Scott played for former Kickapoo standout and Drury coach Molly Miller in her first season at GCU.
Scott was named Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and Newcomer of the Year and was a first team all-conference selection.
She finished her career as one of the most decorated girls basketball players to come out of Carl Junction’s girls basketball program. After tallying 206 points as a freshman, she posted 1,665 points over the next three seasons for the Bulldogs.
She led Carl Junction to the Class 4 state semifinals in 2019-20. The Bulldogs had an unblemished 28-0 record before COVID-19 suspended the final two rounds of the state tournament.
Scott joins Elliott’s squad at PLNU that went 15-14 last season and finished seventh in the Pacific West Conference with a 9-11 league mark. The Sea Lions fell to Academy of Art 77-62 in the PacWest tournament semifinals in early March.
“Katie is a phenomenal student-athlete who wants to be a world changer,” Elliott wrote on Twitter. “She can shoot, pass and protect the paint. Plus, she’s one of the nicest human beings on the planet. Can’t wait to get her on campus.”
