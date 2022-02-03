MACOMB, Ill. — Former Carl Junction phenom Katie Scott put together arguably her best game as an Oral Roberts Golden Eagle.
And it was just what the doctored ordered as the 6-foot-3 sophomore center helped lead Oral Roberts (11-11) to a 71-55 victory over Western Illinois in front of 452 spectators on Thursday night at LeRoy A. Ufkes Court in Western Hall.
Scott registered her first double-double with ORU, scoring 16 points to pair with 10 rebounds in 28 minutes of action.
It was Scott’s first double-double since March 13, 2021 when she was a member of Grand Canyon University. Of course, she transferred to ORU last May.
Scott shot 7 of 12 from the field, while hitting her only attempt from long-distance and from the charity stripe. Since being reinserted back into ORU’s starting lineup on Jan. 22, Scott has posted 10 or more points in three of four games while averaging seven rebounds during that stretch.
The Golden Eagles shook off a slow start by outscoring the Leathernecks 21-10 in the second quarter to take a 39-34 lead at the break. ORU was in control in the second half en route to the 16-point triumph.
Keni Jo Lippe added a game-high 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting from the floor for the Golden Eagles. Tirzah Moore added 13 points, while Ariel Walker chipped in eight.
WIU (12-9) was paced by Elizabeth Lutz with 18 points. Danni Nicholas was right behind with 12.
Scott and ORU are back in action at St. Thomas at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.