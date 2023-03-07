Kansas City Chiefs Tailback Isiah Pacheco will be at Joplin High School in June for a private football camp put on by Flexwork Sports Management, a company that sets up camps with professional and college athletes across the country.
The company brought Former Kansas City Chiefs and current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Joplin in 2022 for a football camp. Forrest West, founder and CEO of FlexWork, said last year’s camp with Hill was a big success, which encouraged them to return to Joplin this year.
“It went great, the kids loved it, they had an absolute blast,” West said. “They loved it so much we just announced the camp two days ago and I think it’s already close to selling out so it just shows how much fun everyone had last year.”
The camp is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Joplin High School, 2104 S. Indiana Ave. The camp is open to children aged 6-16 and cost is $249.99 plus a $6.25 service charge to sign up a child. The Joplin camp was filling up quickly but still had opening on Tuesday, he said. The website is https://www.flexwork sports.com/
Pacheco is scheduled to hold four camps with the company in Kansas and Missouri, starting in Wichita, Kansas, on May 26; Olathe, Kansas on May 28; Joplin; then Columbia on June 4.
According to the website for the camp, “Camp activities will include lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests, and awards. All campers will be grouped according to age to ensure proper levels of competition and instruction.”
West said campers will be shuffled through a series of stations working on a specific skill.
He said the other instructors will be a combination of local coaches and instructors FlexWork brings in.
And Pacheco will have a station of his own, guaranteeing that all the campers will spend some time with the star of the camp.
“I can’t imagine putting on a camp where the athlete just comes, waves, makes an appearance and leaves,” West said. “I just want people to know he’ll be there the whole time just like Tyreek Hill was last year and he’ll interact with every single camper.”
West said the public is welcome to come and watch the camp, but only campers will be allowed on the field of play.
The website said campers will receive a team photo with Pacheco, an Isiah Pacheco football camp T-shirt and a take-home item from an event sponsor.
Pacheco, a seventh-round draft pick for the Chiefs from Rutgers University, rushed for 830 yards and five touchdowns and had 13 receptions for 130 yards during the regular season for the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.
In the post-season, Pacheco and 197 yards and a Super Bowl touchdown on 37 rushing attempts and caught six passes for 65 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.