Keane Thomann's strong season in Denmark stopped by COVID-19

Keane Thomann was having one of the best seasons of his professional career when the Danish Basketball League season was called off last month in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thomann, former center at Missouri Southern, averaged 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists through 20 games for EBAA Aarhus, a team in the Pro B Division and an affiliate of the Bakken Bears, who won the Pro A Division and have been declared league champions.
The 14.1 scoring average ranked second in his career behind the 17.1 he averaged for Horsens IC in 2012-13 in his rookie season. The 7.5 rebounds are eighth-best in the league and matched his career best — also during his rookie campaign — and the 1.8 assists are a career high.
"There are two divisions, and you play every team," Thomann said. "The Pro B teams play each other more. The season stopped March 12, about two weeks before the playoffs. We were in the playoffs as the eighth seed. There are only 10 teams in the league."
Thomann, nicknamed "Big Keane" by teammate Jason Adams, averaged 13.0 points and 5.8 rebounds for Missouri Southern from 2008-12. He ranks eighth on the Lions' career scoring list with 1,523 points, fourth in rebounds with 655 and second in field-goal percentage at 61.5%.
Thomann has played in Europe for eight years — all in Denmark. His first two years were with Horsens IC, where he was teammates again with former Lion guard Skyler Bowlin.
"It was pretty cool," Thomann said. "He went there mostly because I had signed with them first. They had mentioned to me that they were looking for a point guard. I knew he was in Germany, and I said I know a guy and gave them all the details. He ended up liking what he heard, so he ended up coming over there."
After two years with Horsens, Thomann went to play in another division before joining Bakken. He helped the Bears win two league championships in three years.
"I wasn't getting a ton of minutes at that point, but it was still fun," Thomann said. "They also play in the Euro League. We'd go to other countries and play. We went to Russia at one point, Ukraine, Monaco. You don't see a lot other than the airplanes and inside the gym, but it's pretty cool.
"I'm on the Pro B team now. I'm kind of like the old veteran on the younger guys' team."
When he was with Bakken, the 6-foot-11, 275-pound Thomann was not the biggest guy on his team for one of the few times in his career.
"They had a guy Chris Christoffersen (who won 10 league championships in 14 years) who was about 7-3," Thomann said. "He's a big dude. I played against him when I was in Horsens. He and I would go at it. I was really one of the few guys in the league who could push with him."
There was an adjustment to European basketball, particularly with the officiating.
"They are a lot more strict with travels and stuff when it comes to the guards," Thomann said. "You take a step before you start dribbling, a jab step, that's a travel. It seems like in the post you can get away with a lot more stuff. So I guess there was a little give and take."
Thomann did not expect to be overseas this long.
"I wouldn't have figured it, but I'm doing what I like doing," he said. "I have a girlfriend (Sofie) over here. We've been together for almost eight years now. She's in med school, and they are finishing up a little bit different than usual this last semester with all the coronavirus stuff. They have meetings and lectures with doctors (online), doing a lot of studying. They are figuring out how they are going to get them to finish.
"I'm looking into getting a permanent residency so I can do other jobs and study while I'm doing that. I want to study something similar to what I was doing in college, which was working with kids. When I was in college, I was studying to be a teacher, but I don't think I'd want to do actual classes anymore. I think it would be some other aspect working with kids."
Thomann, from Olney, Illinois, also has coached in Denmark.
"My first year with Horsens, Skyler and I coached a girls team," Thomann said. "Most of them were high school and up. Some of them were older than us. If you want to play that level, you can sign up and play."
Thomann is still looking for his first title as a coach.
"I finished second my first year in Bakken when I was coaching the girls team," he said. "It was my girlfriend's team that won. I coached against her. She used to play for the team in the same town when I played for Horsens. We met at the Christmas party."
