Clutch just might be the word to sum up Riley Kelly.
The Joplin sophomore catcher collected a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh as the Eagles earned a 9-8 triumph over Republic in a Central Ozark Conference clash on Tuesday afternoon at JHS Athletic Complex.
Winners of 10 straight contest, Joplin improved to an impressive 16-2 and 3-0 in COC play under first-year coach Brenden Schneider.
The Eagles' seventh-inning started with back-to-back singles from Maria Loum and Bailey Ledford. After Abby Lowery struck out looking, Republic opted to intentionally walk Jadyn Pankow and pitch to Kelly.
The rest is history.
In a back-and-forth affair, Republic drew first blood with three runs in the top of the second. Addison Walker touched home on a fielding error, while Gracie Woods tallied an RBI single and later came home on a fielding miscue.
Joplin trimmed the deficit to one thanks to a two-run double from Loum in the home half of the inning. The Eagles took a 4-3 lead in the third following an RBI double from Pankow and run-scoring groundout from Kirsten McMillen.
But the Tigers answered with two runs in the fourth to take a one-run advantage. Kelly tied the game at 5 with an RBI groundout for Joplin in the bottom half of the inning.
The Eagles followed with three runs in the fifth to take an 8-5 lead. Lowery and Pankow recorded RBI singles apiece and Ledford accounted for the final score by coming across on a fielding error.
Republic rallied in the top of the seventh. Piper Dishman and Lilli Richerson worked bases loaded walks each, while Addison Brown amassed an RBI fielder's choice.
Joplin starter Jill McDaniel surrendered five earned runs on five hits in the win. The righty walked seven batters and struck out six.
The Eagles tallied 13 hits. Pankow, Lowery and Loum each had three hits.
Pankow and Loum contributed two RBI apiece. Lowery scored two runs and drove in one.
Dishman took the loss for Republic, which fell to 8-5 and 1-2 in the COC. She allowed six earned runs on 13 hits with eight strikeouts and four walks.
Emmalee Essary notched two hits to pace the Tigers offense.
Joplin hosts Ozark on Thursday.
