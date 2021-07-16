If you have been to a Joplin Outlaws game this summer, there’s a good chance you went on a night with a local product toeing the rubber.
While neither travels with the team on the road due to summer jobs, Jeremiah Kennedy and Cale McCallister have proven to be two of the top innings-eater for the Outlaws during the 2021 MINK League campaign.
And pitching under the bright lights of Joe Becker Stadium is just like pitching in their own backyard.
Of course, Kennedy grew up right down the road in Carl Junction just 9 miles away from the ballpark. McCallister was raised even closer being as he’s from Webb City, which is just 5 miles away from Joe Becker.
“It’s really cool to be able to pitch in front of a pretty local and hometown crowd,” Kennedy said. “I know some of the host families, so it’s cool to be able to throw in front of them. Overall, it has been a lot of fun this summer. I like a lot of the guys. There are kids as far as Hawaii to Louisiana. There is even a kid from Japan and a kid from Canada. It’s pretty cool meeting all these new guys.”
“I’ve pitched at Joe Becker for quite a few summers now,” McCallister said. “It’s nice having experience on a mound, which always helps a lot. Coming into it, I wasn’t sure how this experience was going to go. But all of the guys on the team are really cool. It has been a blast. It has been a lot of fun meeting all these guys and making friendships.”
The two Missouri Southern sophomores have logged nearly 40 innings combined this summer for first-year Outlaws skipper Chris Dawson.
Kennedy has made three starts and Dawson has utilized him twice out of the bullpen. As for McCallister, he’s appeared in five games and started four times.
“With their performances on the mound, they have been pretty good for us this summer,” Dawson said. “More than that off the field, they are great human beings and they are fun to be around.”
Kennedy, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound righty, just finished up his COVID-freshman season for the Lions. On the opposite end of the spectrum, McCallister, who is a 5-foot-10, 175-pound lefty, embarked on his first season in college baseball at MSSU.
While both appeared in limited action this spring, they were able to soak up plenty of knowledge from what was a veteran team at Southern.
The duo leaned heavily on ace and former Outlaw Zach Parish for guidance. Parish was the NCAA Division II National Pitcher of the Year in 2021 and finished his career in a Lions uniform as one of the most decorated pitchers in program history.
“Zach taught me a lot,” Kennedy said, who throws his fastball at 87-89 mph with a changeup, slider and curveball. “He helped me a lot with my changeup last year during COVID-19. I think it has gotten a lot better because of him. He is a really good mentor as a younger guy.”
McCallister throws a mid-to-upper 80s heater with a circle change and breaking ball. The lefty called Parish one of the best Division II pitchers of all-time, if not the greatest.
“It was awesome to learn from a guy like Parish,” McCallister added. “He probably has the grossest pitch in college baseball with his change. I picked his ear every once in a while to get some tips.
“To watch him pitch for a year and be able to learn from him plus all the older guys like (Logan) VanWey and (Will) Bausinger, was a great experience for me.”
Kennedy and McCallister each said their biggest focus with the Outlaws has been throwing strikes while straying away from the dreaded walk.
Dawson has seen both pitchers make strides in that department this summer.
“Jeremiah has been one of our guys we can count on night in and night out,” Dawson said. “He is able to throw his fastball wherever he wants. When the off-speed is there, he’s really good and always gives us a chance. Cale has a few things to tweak when it comes to mechanical stuff and how he uses his body, but when he’s in the zone especially with his off-seed, he’s as good as anyone in our league.
“We can always count on him to give us a shot when he’s on the mound.”
Both hurlers have their sights set on being starting pitchers with the Lions next spring. But for now, Dawson’s just glad to have the duo on his pitching staff this summer.
“You bring all these kids in from around the nation and you don’t really know what you have sometimes,” the manager said. “To have local kids that bring in fans when they are on the mound, you know you can count on them day in and day out to have fun and bring some energy is really nice to have.”
