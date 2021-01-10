Kenny Brown will be the first to admit that it’s not easy having to navigate a pandemic-riddled wrestling season.
The Carthage head coach is all too familiar with current-day normals like contact tracing, screening and quarantining. While his team has been relatively fortunate in avoiding a considerable outbreak through the first half of the season, it hasn’t been immune.
Brown himself was even placed in isolation in December after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms just a day before the start of the Carthage Holiday Duals tournament.
“It definitely wasn’t fun. It was horrible,” Brown said. “We were trying to host a tournament that we had just thrown together, and all of a sudden I wasn’t able to be there. It really stunk. I mean, I’m sitting in a spare bedroom so I don’t infect my family, and yet I’m wanting to be at the tournament, wanting to be there to watch my boys.”
As for Brown’s wrestlers, only two have tested positive for the virus since Carthage’s season officially began on Dec. 1. Among the Tigers’ starting unit, none have tested positive. However, two starters had to quarantine at one point due to contact tracing.
“We’re doing all that we can to keep our kids healthy and safe,” Brown said. “That’s priority No. 1. We’re following the guidelines that MSHSAA put out and trying to keep kids with the same people the whole time. So we haven’t been hit too bad, but I know it’s been a different story for other teams.
“That’s what’s so weird about it, is every health department is different. How each school is dealing with (COVID-19) is different. Our school does a real good job with contact tracing, but I know some other schools just really don’t do contact tracing. And with wrestling, it’s definitely at a higher risk because of it being a high-contact sport.”
Earlier in the season, three Carthage wrestlers were quarantined after competing against a common opponent at a tournament. That opponent tested positive shortly after the conclusion of the event.
“I don’t think any of the three were on the mat more than a minute with the kid,” Brown said. “One of our guys was on the mat with him for 19 seconds. I understand the need to play it safe, but I also feel for these kids. It’s hard to explain to the kids who have been quarantined multiple times. It’s getting to the point where they’re afraid of getting called down to the office and being like, ‘Ah, not again.’”
Concerns of COVID-19 have even altered the format of this season’s MSHSAA Wrestling Championships. Among the modifications is a reduction of state qualifiers at each weight class from 16 wrestlers to 12. And in an effort to reduce the number of people at each postseason venue, the number of districts has been expanded from four to eight. A sectional round has also been added.
The state championships will be broken up into five different tournaments, with one for each boys classification and one for girls. Each tournament will be conducted in one day. And due to questions and uncertainty surrounding venue/facility availability because of COVID-19 concerns, the 2021 wrestling championships will be held at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Mo.
“It’s a really strange year,” Brown said. “There’s a lot of adapting, for sure. We’ll just keep doing what we’re doing and roll with the punches.”
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS TOURNEY
The Carthage wrestling team most recently competed in the Excelsior Springs Tiger Classic on Saturday and had five champions in Carlos Reyes, Braxdon Tate, Luke Gall, Kanen Vogt and Alexis Vasquez.
Three of the weight classes (126, 152 and 285) comprised two separate pools. The higher-rated wrestlers at those weights were placed in Pool A, while the others were placed in Pool B. Teams scores were not kept at the tournament.
Reyes improved to 20-2 on the season after pinning Nevada’s Lane Brooks in the second period of his finals match at 120. Reyes was 5-0 on the day with five falls.
Tate, improving to 12-1 overall, also went 5-0 on the day with three falls and a pair of decisions in a Pool A round robin at 152. Gall won his bracket at 182 by going 4-0 with three falls and one technical fall.
Vogt capped a 4-0 day by defeating Lee’s Summit West’s Roman Juarez by 9-4 decision in the finals at 220, while Vasquez logged three falls and one decision en route to a first-place finish in the Pool B round robin at 285.
Finishing second in their respective brackets for Carthage were Davion King (145) and Brett Rockers (170). Eli Sneed (138) finished third, while Joshua Griffith (106), Kip Castor (126) and Grey Petticrew (160) each placed fourth.
Carthage will dual Bolivar on Thursday at Bolivar High School.
