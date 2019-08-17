In arguably his toughest test to date, Kenzie Morrison earned a second-round technical knockout over previously undefeated Sam Shewmaker on Friday night in a heavyweight clash at “Brawl in the Hall” at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas.
The son of the late Tommy Morrison who hails from Jay, Oklahoma, Kenzie improved his professional boxing record to 16-0-2 with 14 wins by knockout.
The 230-pound Shewmaker, known as the “Hillbilly Hammer,” has gained fame for his knockout victories in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships and had won all five of his pro boxing matches.
But the 222-pound Morrison battered Shewmaker in both rounds, landing a number of big punches while absorbing very little damage. Morrison appeared to land 50 percent of his power shots, while Shewmaker landed mostly jabs.
Shewmaker went down once in the first round before Morrison knocked him down twice in the second round. After the second knockdown, which came as a result of a thunderous left hook, Shewmaker beat the count, but his corner threw in the towel, with the stoppage coming at the 2 minute mark.
The event was promoted by JGK Entertainment.
The half-brother of Trey Lippe-Morrison, Kenzie Morrison knocked out Leroy Childs at Memorial Hall in KCK on June 1.
Morrison became a local fan favorite with the Four State Franchise, fighting regularly at Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma, from 2014-17.
