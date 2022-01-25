The only thing stopping the Kickapoo Chiefs from lighting up the scoreboard was the ignition of a fire extinguisher that forced a 45-minute delay midway through the first quarter.
Other than that, the Chiefs had no trouble dispatching Joplin 83-54 on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Kickapoo (13-3) totaled a whopping 10 3-pointers in the contest. A junior forward, Brayden Shorter connected from deep five times on his way to scoring a game-high 25 points.
The Chiefs featured three other players in double-figures, including junior guard Trae Oetting who tallied 9 of his 16 points from beyond the arc. Zaide Lowery added 15 points, while Harrison Doennig chipped in 11.
Kickapoo came out firing after Shorter hit back-to-back triples to give the Chiefs an early 14-2 lead at the 3:24 mark in the first quarter. Kickapoo extended that lead out to 21-7 at the end of the frame and increased it to 43-24 after Oetting knocked down a floating jump shot just before halftime.
Shorter scored 16 points alone in the first half for the Chiefs.
In the second half, Joplin got as close as 54-40 when Always Wright hit two freebies with 3:54 to play in the third quarter. But Kickapoo erupted with a 8-3 run to close out the quarter and take a 62-43 following a triple from Oetting.
The Chiefs were off to the races in the final eight minutes. Kickapoo scored seven unanswered points to open the fourth quarter to elongate its lead to 69-43 after Shorter hit two free throws with 6:56 to go.
After Joplin responded with a 6-2 run to cut the deficit to 71-49, the Chiefs outscored the Eagles 12-5 the rest of the way to account for the final scoring margin.
Always and All Wright scored 16 points apiece to lead the Eagles (12-5).
Joplin hosts East Newton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
