OZARK, Mo. — Kickapoo used a big first half to outlast Carthage and end the Tigers’ season with a 74-54 win in the first round of the Class 6 District 5 tournament Wednesday.
The Chiefs outscored the seventh-seeded Tigers 25-8 in the second quarter and 40-18 in the first half, then held on in the second half for the win.
Carthage tried to rally, outscoring Kickapoo 27-22 in the third quarter, but they fell short and ended their season with a 14-12 record.
The second-seeded Chiefs move to 19-9 with the win and advance to play the winner of the Neosho-Republic game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ozark.
Carthage was led by senior Max Templeman, who finished his last game in Tiger blue with 17 points. Junior Justin Ray scored 16 and Senior Britt Coy scored 11 points, including three 3-point baskets.
Other scorers for the Tigers included Clay Kinder with five points, Trent Yates with three points, and Kruz Castor with two points.
Kickapoo was led by Harrison Doennig with 24 points, Trae Oetting with 17 points, Brayden Shorter with 16 points, and Jackson Shorter with 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.