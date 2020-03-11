WEBB CITY, Mo. — The second half was not kind to Joplin.
The Eagles trailed by three at the intermission before Kickapoo outscored Joplin 20-6 in the third quarter to set the pace in a 76-59 win the Class 5 sectional round of the state tournament on Wednesday night inside the Cardinal Dome.
“(Kickapoo) is a tough team, and they are going to beat a lot of people,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “I don’t think this was our best effort tonight, but I think a lot of that had to do with Kickapoo.”
The loss ends the Eagles’ season with a 21-6 record. Joplin graduates seven seniors: Zach Westmoreland, Will Rader, Dakarai Allen, Tommy Hafer, Blake Tash, Isaac Meeks and Isaiah Davis.
“We won the conference and the district, and I don’t know how long it has been since that has happened,” Hafer said. “We finished 21-6, and you can’t really say a lot of negative things about this season. It was a tremendous year, and I couldn’t be more proud of what these kids accomplished.
“I cannot say enough about the seniors. I just told them how much I appreciate them, and how much of a joy it was to watch them grow up. They have taught me a lot about being a coach. What they have done, and how they have done it — taking us to a different level — it has gotten people excited and hopeful for the program.”
Kickapoo (19-9) advances to the quarterfinals, where the Chiefs take on Columbia Rock Bridge (24-3)at 7:45 on Saturday at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar. Rock Bridge beat Ozark 65-53 in two overtimes in its sectional game.
Joplin trailed 29-22 with less than three minutes in the second quarter before finishing the first half on a 6-2 run. Westmoreland found room inside for a driving score before sinking two free throws on the next possession to make the score 29-26 with 1:52 left before halftime. After a driving score by Kickapoo’s Cameron Liggins and an empty Joplin possession, the Eagles forced the Chiefs into a loose ball. Davis jumped on it and fired a pass from the floor to a streaking Westmoreland for a dunk the other way to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 31-28.
Kickapoo opened the third with the first two baskets before Joplin’s Always Wright knocked down a 3-pointer to make the score 36-31.
The Chiefs answered the Eagles with a 12-0 run to build a 17-point cushion, 48-31. Liggins, who finished with a game-high 30 points, provided seven points in the run.
“We couldn’t keep them from getting to the rim,” Hafer said. “Liggins just absolutely tore us up. But, credit to them because they are hard to guard, and they have enough guys who can shoot the basketball that makes it tough to guard them when they spread the floor. That was a game where they were easily getting to the rim and getting second-chance opportunities, and it was tough to combat that.”
Joplin trailed 51-34 heading into the final stanza, and Kickapoo scored the first seven points of the period to push the lead to 24 points.
Allen led Joplin with 17 points, while Wright tallied 13. Westmoreland finished with 12 points, while Rader finished with eight. Tommy Hafer closed with seven.
Anton Brookshire was second in scoring for Kickapoo with 15 points. Cary Ragan added 10 points, while Elijah Bridgers scored eight.
