CARTHAGE, Mo — Through the first four games of the season, the Carthage girls basketball team’s mentality has been jumping out to a fast start.
And true to form — the Lady Tigers blitzed out to a 25-2 first quarter lead and rode that to a 62-43 victory over Webb City to claim second place in their invitational on Saturday afternoon.
Carthage is off to a 3-1 start on the season after taking two of three games during the tourney.
“Our pressure gets after people,” Carthage coach Scott Moore said. “My kids make really, really smart decisions. We are really trying to bring teams out of their flow, so even if they break our press, they are not setting up half-court plays. They are jacking shots, taking bad shots and turning the ball over. We like to get after people and put them on the defensive feeling when they are on offense by our pressure.”
Senior Hailey Fullerton hit six 3s to finish with a game-high 25 points for the Tigers, excelling with an ability to play inside and out.
“That’s what makes Hailey a great all-around player,” Moore said. “Her shot from the outside hasn’t been falling in games this year, and some of that is it’s hard to get game intensity in practice and shooting drills. Now, she has settled into a really good rhythm. She got great open looks. At times, we put her in the post and she’s trouble for them. She probably blocked three or four shots as a rim protector.
“She is hitting 3s on the outside and protecting the rim on defense. That is what makes her an all-around great player for us.”
Webb City opened its season 0-3, but coach Lance Robbins was impressed with his team’s ability to fight back in the second half.
“We struggled a little bit early in the game — today is the first time we had some of our other kids come back and play,” Robbins said. “It was an adjustment for us in the first quarter. Carthage did a good job defending us and we struggled to score. I thought in the second quarter we did a good job of settling in. We were running our offense and moving the ball better. Once we made one or two shots, we got a little more confidence as far as shooting the basketball.
“We were able to play our game. After the first quarter, I think we won by five the second, third and fourth quarter. We just have to come out and play better to start the game.”
The Cardinals trailed at halftime 44-22, but outscored Carthage 12-5 to pull the score to 49-34 going into the final frame.
And Sierra Kimbrough hit a runner with 6:04 left in the game to cut the score to 49-38. But Carthage responded with a 5-0 burst a minute later. Fullerton put the nail in the coffin with a trey to make it 59-43 with a little over two minutes remaining.
“Webb City is a good team and we knew the couple of kids hadn’t been playing, so we knew it would take a little bit to get into a flow,” Moore said. “They are good players and they are a good team. Once they got into a flow, I love that we handled adversity and we immediately responded, shut the door on him. That showed our kids are maturing.”
Also for Carthage, Kianna Yates posted 21 points. Lauren Wilson had five and Brinna Ream four.
Jaydee Duda had a team-high 12 points for Webb City.
Kickapoo 62, Miller 27
Kickapoo capped off its dominant showing in the tournament with another emphatic victory to claim the first-place trophy.
Behind an overwhelming full-court press, the Chiefs built a 17-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and didn’t look back, handing the Cardinals their first loss of the season.
“I was really proud of how our girls came out,” Kickapoo coach Jim Pendergrass said. “We shared the ball. If we continue to do that, we have a lot of weapons. If you have a lot of people that can score, it’s hard to stop all of them, especially when they are willing to share and make that next pass, do whatever it takes for their team. That is why we played as well as we did.”
Kickapoo, which has a trio of 6-footers and 5-foot-11 standout Indya Green in the starting rotation along with 5-foot-7 point guard Kaya Goldsby, were up 37-6 by halftime and 55-18 after three quarters.
For Kickapoo, Green led all scorers with 22 points. Rachel Senn and Bella Fontleroy had 12 apiece for the Chiefs.
Kaylee Helton had a team-high 10 points for Miller.
“I want to thank Carthage and really thank Coach Moore for having us at the tournament as well as Mark Holderbaum (AD),” Pendergrass said. “They did a great job of hosting. The hospitality has been great. It’s a great tournament. Hopefully, it keeps growing and they keep more teams coming.”
