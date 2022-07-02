Baseball is and will always be a kid’s game.
But on Saturday night, the nostalgia quickly returned for 12 former Joplin Outlaws that played the 2022 team in an exhibition matchup at Joe Becker Stadium.
“It was a fun summer for me,” said Joplin product Caleb Garton, who played for the Outlaws from 2014-15 and now works as a trainer with Freeman Health System. “It was a lot of baseball and a lot of games. But still memories and friends that hold to this day.”
Saturday’s blast from the past was the Outlaws’ inaugural alumni game.
Joplin general manager Mark Rains said he came up with the idea after seeing other MINK League teams like the St. Joseph Mustangs host alumni nights that proved to be a hit in the community.
“They said it was fun,” Rains said. “We have 12 (alumni) back, so enough for a team. We have got pitchers. We have got infielders. We have outfielders. Some of them have been talking about wanting to do this, so we planned it. If this is a success, we will continue to do it. In the future, some told me to make sure I call them next year because they’ll for sure plan to come.”
Among those on the alumni roster included current Outlaws Cole White, Caden Bressler, Cade Lott and Carl Junction product Jared Wells. White, Bressler and Lott all played on the 2021 team, while Wells was part of the 2018 and 2019 teams.
Other area alumni included Pierce City’s Hunter Hatfield (‘19), Carl Junction’s Drew Beyer (‘21), Sarcoxie’s Tucker Mettlach (‘15-16) and Webb City’s Brett Macary (‘16-17).
The team was managed by 2021 Joplin manager Chris Dawson.
Rains said he sent out the invite to alumni over a group text. Players came to Joplin on Saturday from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas and even Indiana.
“Some of them did some traveling, but it’s going to be fun,” Rains said. “Their host families will enjoy it. But I like to hear about their future. Like Matt (Turner from Fayetteville), he’s going to be a doctor one of these days ... So it’s good to see them be successful in life and see their smiling faces and they are just glad to be back in Joplin.
“They had a good time when they were here. They had fun. It’s just part of their DNA.”
The game presented a unique situation for Lott, who played on the alumni squad despite being a current Outlaw. That didn’t stop the Eastern Oklahoma State infielder from ribbing on his old team — at least for 24 hours.
“I think the alumni are going to win,” Lott said. “They are so locked in and ready to go. It’s their first game of the summer. It’s the 25th for the present team. The alumni have the fresher edge and you can tell in BP (batting practice) for sure.”
Garton echoed his new teammate’s thoughts
“Oh we will win,” Garton said. “Without a doubt. The old guys will win.”
Some begged to differ on this topic. Former Carl Junction standout Carson Johnson, who plays at Ottawa University in Kansas, favored his current Outlaws.
“I think we’ll win, but we’ll see what happens,” Johnson said. “It’s just going to be a fun night.”
And fun is what all three players described what alumni night is all about with past and present Outlaws uniting for one night in the year.
“It’s pretty cool to see present guys and then the old guys — we are playing for the same GM, same jerseys and are swinging the same bats,” Lott said. “We got a shortstop out there who is from 2015. Another guy is 2018. You got guys that are 2012. All sorts of years and it’s cool to see.”
“These are the guys that built the foundation for us to be here in the first place,” Johnson said. “It’s cool literally just sitting here and watching these guys swing (in BP). These are the guys I grew up watching 20 minutes from Carl Junction. These are the guys that built the Outlaw community for us.”
