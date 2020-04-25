Kiley Roelfs' coaching career at Pittsburg High School has come full circle.
In his first year with the Purple Dragons, Gavyn Elkamil's father was a junior, and Gavyn was a senior this season.
After that 21-year span, Roelfs has stepped down as Pittsburg's boys basketball coach.
"I felt like it was time," Roelfs said Friday afternoon. "With coaches, once your season is over, I think we all always kind of reflect and measure things out a little bit, try to figure things out, where we're at and everything.
"At the end of this year I felt that it was time for someone else to be in charge of our program. It needed a new voice and a new energy. I just didn't feel like I was going to be able to keep doing it the way that I felt like it needed to be done. So I felt like it was the right thing to step away and let someone else take the reins."
Roelfs, who plans to continue as a teacher, didn't expect to stay 21 years.
"When you go into it, I don't think you ever really think about years," Roelfs said. "I don't think you have time to think about it that way. It's a day-to-day process that you try to do the best you can, try to progress and keep getting better and try to help the program get better. But with that being the case, I think that's part of the reason it goes so fast. And man, did it fly by."
Roelfs guided the Dragons to five Southeast Kansas League championships and three consecutive appearances in the Class 5A state tournament from 2017-19.
"There are a lot of high school coaches who can spend a lot of time telling you horror stories about experiences they've had," Roelfs said. "I feel so fortunate and blessed. I've had great players, great assistant coaches, supportive parents, supportive administration and a supportive community. I'm not one of those coaches who can tell you those horror stories. I feel fortunate and blessed to be in the situation that I've been in for as long as I've been in it. It's created a lot of great memories for my family and me."
Roelfs, a graduate of Crete (Neb.) High School and Northwest Missouri State, first came to this area as Pittsburg State coach Gene Iba's first full-time assistant coach.
"It was mutual relations, one including Coach (Kim) Anderson," Roelfs said. "Coach Anderson's background with Coach Iba is how we ended up in this area, and I've been here ever since obviously. Coach Anderson is a big part of my family ending up down here, and I'm very appreciative of him for that."
After two seasons at PSU, Roelfs left to be boys basketball coach at Columbus High School. He coached the Titans for two years before coming to Pittsburg High.
Roelfs made it a point to say his decision is not the important news of the day.
"At no time do you ever plan on stepping down in the middle of a pandemic," he said. "The news of me stepping down is so insignificant compared to what everybody is dealing with. I'm so appreciative and respectful of the people on the front lines and the people who are making decisions that are trying to keep us healthy and safe.
